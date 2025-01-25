Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Bears request to interview Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork for OC opening

Jan 25, 2025, 5:04 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork for their offensive coordinator job, according to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The news comes after the Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach this week.

Prior to the hiring of Johnson, the Bears interviewed several candidates, including Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, the latter of whom was reportedly hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as their new head coach on Friday.

Woolfork’s history with Cardinals

RELATED STORIES

Woolfork was hired as the team’s quarterback coach in March 2023.

He has spent the last two seasons working with quarterback Kyler Murray. In 25 games played, Murray threw for over 5,600 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns under Woolfork.

Woolfork previously spent time as an assistant coach for Miami (OH) from 2013-21 and the Cleveland Browns from 2021-22, where he worked under Petzing as a recipient of the team’s Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship.

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos director of player personnel Darren Mougey looks on as players take part in drills a...

Associated Press

Jets agree to terms with Valley native, Broncos exec Darren Mougey as GM

The New York Jets have reportedly agreed to terms with Valley native and Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey to be their GM.

2 hours ago

The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Arizona Cardinals quarterback coach Israel Woolfork f...

Bailey Leasure

Report: Bears request to interview Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork for OC opening

The Chicago Bears have reportedly requested to interview Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork for their offensive coordinator job.

4 hours ago

Jalon Walker...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals land LB Jalon Walker in NFL mock draft from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

Jalon Walker, a linebacker from Georgia, fell to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft. 

10 hours ago

Robert Saleh...

Associated Press

49ers bring back former Jets coach Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers hired Robert Saleh for a second stint as defensive coordinator on Friday after a failed tenure as head coach of the Jets.

14 hours ago

Brian Schottenheimer...

Associated Press

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as next head coach

The Dallas Cowboys say offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has agreed on a deal to become the storied franchise’s next coach.

1 day ago

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on as they play against the San Francisco 49e...

Associated Press

Former Seahawks, USC coach Pete Carroll nearing deal with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are negotiating a deal to hire Pete Carroll to be their head coach, according to sources of The Associated Press.

1 day ago

Report: Bears request to interview Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork for OC opening