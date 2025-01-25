The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork for their offensive coordinator job, according to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The news comes after the Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach this week.

Prior to the hiring of Johnson, the Bears interviewed several candidates, including Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, the latter of whom was reportedly hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as their new head coach on Friday.

Woolfork’s history with Cardinals

Woolfork was hired as the team’s quarterback coach in March 2023.

He has spent the last two seasons working with quarterback Kyler Murray. In 25 games played, Murray threw for over 5,600 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns under Woolfork.

Woolfork previously spent time as an assistant coach for Miami (OH) from 2013-21 and the Cleveland Browns from 2021-22, where he worked under Petzing as a recipient of the team’s Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship.