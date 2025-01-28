Devin Fitzgerald, Brophy College Prep wide receiver and son of Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, received an offer from Arizona State on Tuesday.

“After a great discussion with (wide receivers coach Hines Ward), I’m grateful and excited to announce that I have received an offer from Arizona State University!” Devin Fitzgerald said in a social media post on Tuesday.

ASU marks the latest program to offer the 2026 recruit, following suit with Arizona, Boston College, UTEP, Florida State and Iowa State, among others. Pittsburgh, his father’s alma mater, also sent an offer Fitzgerald’s way.

Fitzgerald has made a name for himself at Phoenix’s Brophy College Prep. According to 247 Sports, Fitzgerald is the fourth highest ranked wideout in Arizona and 89th nationally.

He isn’t the only son of a former NFLer on his high school’s roster, either. Fellow Brophy Prep wide receiver Daylen Sharper, son of 14-year pro Darren Sharper, sits two spots higher than Fitzgerald both statewide and nationally. Donovan McNabb Jr., son of former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, and Bastian and Case Vanden Bosch, sons of former pro linebacker Kyle Vanden Bosch, are also on the depth chart.

Fitzgerald also has a connection to his father’s former team in new No. 1 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“I met him outside Texas Roadhouse my first or second week being out here for our rookie minicamp,” Harrison said during this past training camp. “We just kind of chopped it up. Kinda the same stories that we kind of share being sons of great NFL receivers and trying to pave our own path.

“I gave him my number. He always texts me and I can always text him. I’m going to try to go to one of his games this year when I can on those Friday nights.”

The Hines Ward connection

If Fitzgerald does end up at ASU, his wide receivers coach should have a good idea of what he’ll bring to the table having a relationship with his father.

When former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians came to town in 2013, one of his biggest alterations was moving Larry Fitzgerald from outside to the slot.

Ward — who played a similar role under Arians in Pittsburgh — aided in the transition, helping convince his friend it was the right move to make heading into the back half of Fitzgerald’s career.

The end result? Fitzgerald amassing 7,079 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns on 668 catches on his way to four Pro Bowls across his final eight NFL seasons (123 games played).

