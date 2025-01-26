The Arizona Cardinals were pegged by Pro Football Focus as the best landing spot for edge rusher Haason Reddick and defensive tackle Milton Williams, both of whom are considered top-15 free agents by the site.

Adding Reddick or Williams would help shore up a defensive line that was a position of weakness last year even before the front lost four key members to injuries.

Pass rushers BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck as well as defensive tackles Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols were lost to season-ending injuries within Arizona’s first several games.

Reddick, a Cardinals draftee in 2017 who played in Arizona through 2020, set career lows across the board in his lone season with the New York Jets, finishing with one sack, 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

He made his season debut in Week 8 after a lengthy holdout, causing the lack of production.

If Reddick were to come back to Arizona, it would be a reunion not only with the Valley but also with Jonathan Gannon, PFF noted.

While his production (34 sacks over the past three seasons ranking among the NFL’s top 10) speaks for itself, teams may be cautious about committing significant cap space to a player with recent off-field uncertainty. However, a reunion with Jonathan Gannon — who coached Reddick during his breakout 2022 campaign in Philadelphia — could be a perfect fit for a team familiar with his effectiveness as a pass rusher.

While Reddick’s season saw him on the downturn, Williams broke out for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, forcing and recovering a fumble in addition to career highs in sacks (five) and quarterback hits (10) despite just seven starts in 17 games.

He was a second-year pro finding his footing in the league when Gannon last coordinated for the Eagles in 2022. PFF said Arizona has the money to make the reunions happen.

Armed with the NFL’s fourth-highest projected cap space this offseason, the Cardinals are well-positioned to revamp their defensive front. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Gannon target familiar faces from Philadelphia, like Milton, to transform the pass rush in 2025.

The free agency negotiation period begins on March 10 at 9 a.m. MST. Contracts can then be signed starting on March 12 at 1 p.m.