ARIZONA CARDINALS

ESPN’s Kiper: Cardinals take Alabama G Tyler Booker in NFL mock draft

Jan 22, 2025, 12:00 PM

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals select Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the No. 16 overall pick in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s first 2025 NFL mock draft.

Booker is a 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman who started 12 games at left guard and one game at left tackle in 2024. He earned First Team All-SEC honors for the second straight season plus a Second Team All-American nod.

Kiper credited Booker as potentially the “best pure guard” in the draft class due to a strong point of attack and ability to clear lanes in the run game. Additionally, Booker did not allow a sack in 395 pass block snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Booker played three seasons at Alabama after he was tabbed a five-star offensive tackle recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida.

Why would the Cardinals draft a guard in ESPN’s NFL mock draft?

Kiper admitted the best case for the Cardinals is to land one of the top-shelf edge rushers in the class, but the way his board shook out, Arizona opted to provide a potential anchor to the offensive line.

It’d be a reach to Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr., Marshall’s Mike Green or Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton. General manager Monti Ossenfort is known to trade around in the first round, so maybe he’ll get an offer for the No. 16 pick — someone interested in Ashton Jeanty? — and be able to move back, get an edge rusher and add more picks. But if the Cardinals stay home and things play out like this, I’m eyeing another position.

The Cardinals have uncertainty at the guard spots for next year with Week 1 starters Evan Brown and Will Hernandez entering free agency, the latter doing so after missing the final 12 games with a knee injury. Brown played and started all 17 games for Arizona.

Arizona has a pair of internal options with Isaiah Adams coming off a rookie year in which he played 15 games and Jon Gaines II, who played 13 games in 2024 after missing his rookie season in 2023.

Raiders select Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona

Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is close to a consensus top 10 draft at this point, and Kiper projected the Las Vegas Raiders take him with the No. 6 overall pick.

The Raiders have a general manager, head coach and quarterback question. Kiper’s argument is Las Vegas is outside the range for one of the two quarterbacks expected to go in the first round, so without a trade, the Raiders opt to add a top receiving threat to pair with star tight end Brock Bowers for whomever is throwing the passes short term or long term.

Minority owner Tom Brady is apparently involved in the process to fix the quarterback situation, and I could see Las Vegas trading up for (Shedeur) Sanders or (Cam) Ward. But finding the answer at No. 6 might not be in the cards.

So, here’s the solution: add a passer through free agency (and maybe take a shot at one of the Day 2 QBs) and pair him with a playmaker with this pick. … McMillan has the body control to make tough, contested catches and finished 2024 with 1,319 receiving yards and eight TDs.

When is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is just about three months out, with the first round on April 24.

The East-West Shrine Bowl (Jan. 30) and Senior Bowl (Feb. 1) kick off in the next couple weeks, and the NFL Scouting Combine is set to run from Feb. 27 to March 2.

The Cardinals have six picks in the upcoming draft, their own selection in the first five rounds and a Kansas City seventh-rounder they acquired for defensive end Cameron Thomas.

Arizona has made three first-round picks over the last two seasons under Ossenfort. In 2023, they Cardinals traded down from No. 3, up from No. 12 and landed on tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 pick. Last year, Arizona picked wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall and defensive end Darius Robinson with the N0. 27 selection.

