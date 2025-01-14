The book is officially closed on the Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 campaign.

You know what that means? It’s NFL mock draft season!

There are plenty of shapes Arizona’s No. 16 overall pick can take given the team’s needs.

Does Arizona focus on a pass rusher? Does it trade the selection altogether for added draft capital? Maybe some premium veteran talent?

There’s definitely a lot of ways this can go, making for an eventful — and potentially chaotic — pre-draft season.

But don’t you worry! To help keep your head from spinning, our annual Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker is back up and running.

Here you’ll find a boatload of mocks from analysts around the NFL, leading up to the first round of the draft.

2025 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Who will the Arizona pick?

Player Position School Mocked to Arizona (number of times) Derrick Harmon DT Oregon 5 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan 3 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia 3 Jalon Walker LB/EDGE Georgia 3 James Pearce EDGE Tennessee 2 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss 1 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State 1 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame 1 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss 1 Mike Green EDGE Marshall 1 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M 1 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M 1

Jan. 14

247 Sports (Brad Crawford) Shedeur Sanders slips, Abdul Carter rises in latest CBS Sports projection – Harmon

Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald) Packers bolster defense after wild-card loss while Raiders make big move for QB – Walker

The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) Quinn Ewers lands with Steelers; Packers, Chargers, Bucs add other CFP stars -Williams

CBS Sports (Mike Renner) Giants pass on QB as Shedeur Sanders falls out of top 5; Cowboys address offense – Harmon

Pro Football Network (Alan Goldsher) Abdul Carter to the Giants, Travis Hunter Falls, a Run on EDGEs – Scourton

Jan. 10

Pro Football Network (Reese Decker) – Tennessee Titans Make a Splash, Cleveland Browns Replace Deshaun Watson, Abdul Carter Makes Jaguars Defense Terrifying — Harmon

Jan. 9

NBC Sports (Connor Rogers) – Cam Ward jumps to No. 1 ahead of Travis Hunter — Green

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) – Travis Hunter Jr. sandwiched by quarterback selections in top five picks — Stewart

Jan. 8

Fox Sports (Ben Arthur and Henry McKenna) – Who should take Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward? — Morrison

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) – Browns make draft-day trade for QB; team takes a chance on Jalen Milroe in top 10 — Umanmielen

Jan. 7

Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald) – Raiders make big move for QB after firing Antonio Pierce — Walker

ESPN (Jordan Reid) – Reid’s predictions on first-round picks — Simmons

Sports Illustrated (Richie Bradshaw) – New No. 1 Pick Emerges — Pearce

The Ringer (Danny Kelly) – 2025 NFL Mock Draft Version 2.0 — Pearce

Jan. 6

FanDuel Research (Austin Swaim) – Tennessee Chooses Cam Ward — Grant

Draft Wire (Curt Popejoy) – Shedeur Sanders tumbles in mock draft update for Wild Card week — Williams

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) – Titans stick at No. 1, Browns replace Deshaun Watson and Giants take Travis Hunter — Grant

The Draft Network (Daniel Harms) – Top 18 Picks Set — Walker

SB Nation (Joseph Acosta) – Titans, Browns get new QBs with top of first-round finalized — Harmon

Bleacher Report (staff) – B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post-Regular-Season Picks — Williams

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner) – What should non-playoff teams do in Round 1? — Harmon

The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs) – Latest First Round Predictions Entering Playoffs — Grant

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema) – Titans take Cam Ward, Colorado’s stars go in the top three — Nolen

