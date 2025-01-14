NFL mock draft tracker: What will Cardinals do with No. 16 pick?
Jan 14, 2025, 9:34 AM | Updated: 9:35 am
The book is officially closed on the Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 campaign.
You know what that means? It’s NFL mock draft season!
There are plenty of shapes Arizona’s No. 16 overall pick can take given the team’s needs.
Does Arizona focus on a pass rusher? Does it trade the selection altogether for added draft capital? Maybe some premium veteran talent?
There’s definitely a lot of ways this can go, making for an eventful — and potentially chaotic — pre-draft season.
But don’t you worry! To help keep your head from spinning, our annual Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker is back up and running.
Here you’ll find a boatload of mocks from analysts around the NFL, leading up to the first round of the draft.
2025 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Who will the Arizona pick?
|Player
|Position
|School
|Mocked to Arizona (number of times)
|Derrick Harmon
|DT
|Oregon
|5
|Kenneth Grant
|DL
|Michigan
|3
|Mykel Williams
|EDGE
|Georgia
|3
|Jalon Walker
|LB/EDGE
|Georgia
|3
|James Pearce
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|2
|Walter Nolen
|DL
|Ole Miss
|1
|Josh Simmons
|OT
|Ohio State
|1
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|Notre Dame
|1
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|1
|Mike Green
|EDGE
|Marshall
|1
|Shemar Stewart
|DL
|Texas A&M
|1
|Nic Scourton
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|1
Jan. 14
247 Sports (Brad Crawford) Shedeur Sanders slips, Abdul Carter rises in latest CBS Sports projection – Harmon
Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald) Packers bolster defense after wild-card loss while Raiders make big move for QB – Walker
The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) Quinn Ewers lands with Steelers; Packers, Chargers, Bucs add other CFP stars -Williams
CBS Sports (Mike Renner) Giants pass on QB as Shedeur Sanders falls out of top 5; Cowboys address offense – Harmon
Pro Football Network (Alan Goldsher) Abdul Carter to the Giants, Travis Hunter Falls, a Run on EDGEs – Scourton
Jan. 10
Pro Football Network (Reese Decker) – Tennessee Titans Make a Splash, Cleveland Browns Replace Deshaun Watson, Abdul Carter Makes Jaguars Defense Terrifying — Harmon
Jan. 9
NBC Sports (Connor Rogers) – Cam Ward jumps to No. 1 ahead of Travis Hunter — Green
CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) – Travis Hunter Jr. sandwiched by quarterback selections in top five picks — Stewart
Jan. 8
Fox Sports (Ben Arthur and Henry McKenna) – Who should take Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward? — Morrison
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) – Browns make draft-day trade for QB; team takes a chance on Jalen Milroe in top 10 — Umanmielen
Jan. 7
Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald) – Raiders make big move for QB after firing Antonio Pierce — Walker
ESPN (Jordan Reid) – Reid’s predictions on first-round picks — Simmons
Sports Illustrated (Richie Bradshaw) – New No. 1 Pick Emerges — Pearce
The Ringer (Danny Kelly) – 2025 NFL Mock Draft Version 2.0 — Pearce
Jan. 6
FanDuel Research (Austin Swaim) – Tennessee Chooses Cam Ward — Grant
Draft Wire (Curt Popejoy) – Shedeur Sanders tumbles in mock draft update for Wild Card week — Williams
CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) – Titans stick at No. 1, Browns replace Deshaun Watson and Giants take Travis Hunter — Grant
The Draft Network (Daniel Harms) – Top 18 Picks Set — Walker
SB Nation (Joseph Acosta) – Titans, Browns get new QBs with top of first-round finalized — Harmon
Bleacher Report (staff) – B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post-Regular-Season Picks — Williams
The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner) – What should non-playoff teams do in Round 1? — Harmon
The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs) – Latest First Round Predictions Entering Playoffs — Grant
Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema) – Titans take Cam Ward, Colorado’s stars go in the top three — Nolen