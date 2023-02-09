Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant from Brooklyn Nets, per reports

The Phoenix Suns are acquiring forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade revolving around small forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In addition to Bridges and Johnson, forward Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and more draft compensation are headed to Brooklyn. The Nets will also reportedly send back forward T.J. Warren.

With Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Suns have a case as the new favorites for the NBA championship.

Durant, 34, is on the shortlist of basketball players who have an argument as the best in the world. He’s a 12-time All-Star, one-time league MVP, four-time scoring champ, 10-time All-NBA member, two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP.

He is in his fourth season with the Nets, the first of which he spent out due to a torn Achilles. Despite that normally debilitating injury, Durant looked like the best version of himself the following year and last season averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and a career-high 6.4 assists per game while shooting a ridiculous 51.8% from the field. This year he is posting 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 39 games.

Durant was originally the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. He spent his rookie year in Seattle before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City, where Durant played for the next eight seasons. He wound up coming short in the pursuit of his first championship, only making the NBA Finals once alongside Russell Westbrook.

In the summer of 2016, Durant shockingly signed in free agency with the Golden State Warriors, a team coming off a league-record 73-9 season and a title two years prior. Durant won back-to-back championships with the Warriors in his first two years before Golden State came up short against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals when Durant was out injured.

