Spring training in 2023 will begin Friday, Feb. 24, with a pair of Cactus League games followed by all 30 teams stepping into action the next day.

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday finalized their broadcast schedule, with nine telecasts on Bally Sports Arizona’s channels. Arizona Sports and ESPN 620 AM will also air 11 games, while eight webcasts will stream on Dbacks.com.

The D-backs begin spring with a Saturday, Feb. 25, split-squad day.

The team will play the Colorado Rockies at their shared home, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, and also head to Mesa to face the Oakland Athletics at HoHoKam Stadium.

Additionally, the D-backs will host West Virginia University for a free exhibition game on Feb. 27.

Arizona will wrap its preseason with two games at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians on March 27-28.

Tickets for spring go on sale at a later date. Visit dbacks.com/spring for more.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 spring training schedule

DAY DATE OPPONENT SPLIT SQUAD SITE BROADCAST Saturday Feb. 25, 1:10 p.m. COLORADO ROCKIES (ss) SALT RIVER FIELDS Arizona Sports 98.7 1:05 p.m. Oakland Athletics (ss) HoHoKam Sunday Feb. 26, 1:10 p.m. San Diego Padres Peoria Bally Sports Arizona Extra/ESPN 620 AM Monday Feb. 27, 1:10 p.m. CHICAGO CUBS (ss) SALT RIVER FIELDS Bally Sports Arizona 6:40 p.m. WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY* (ss) SALT RIVER FIELDS Tuesday Feb. 28, 1:10 p.m. CHICAGO WHITE SOX SALT RIVER FIELDS Wednesday March 1, 1:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants Scottsdale Thursday March 2, 1:05 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale Friday March 3, 1:10 p.m. SEATTLE MARINERS SALT RIVER FIELDS Dbacks.com Saturday March 4, 1:10 p.m. SAN DIEGO PADRES (ss) SALT RIVER FIELDS Bally Sports Arizona/Arizona Sports 98.7 1:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants (ss) Scottsdale Sunday March 5, 1:05 p.m. Cleveland Guardians Goodyear Arizona Sports 98.7 Monday March 6, 1:05 p.m. Kansas City Royals Surprise Tuesday March 7, 1:10 p.m. OAKLAND ATHLETICS SALT RIVER FIELDS Dbacks.com Wednesday March 8, 1:10 p.m. TEXAS RANGERS SALT RIVER FIELDS Dbacks.com Thursday March 9 OFF DAY Friday March 10, 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati Reds Goodyear Saturday March 11, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels of Anaheim Tempe Diablo Bally Sports Arizona/Arizona Sports 98.7 Sunday March 12, 1:10 p.m. COLORADO ROCKIES SALT RIVER FIELDS Arizona Sports 98.7 Monday March 13, 1:05 p.m. Texas Rangers Surprise Tuesday March 14, 1:10 p.m. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS SALT RIVER FIELDS Dbacks.com Wednesday March 15, 1:10 p.m. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (ss) SALT RIVER FIELDS Dbacks.com 6:40 p.m. MILWAUKEE BREWERS (ss) SALT RIVER FIELDS Bally Sports Arizona Thursday March 16, 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs Mesa Bally Sports Arizona Friday March 17, 1:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields Dbacks.com Saturday March 18, 1:10 p.m. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS SALT RIVER FIELDS Arizona Sports 98.7 Sunday March 19, 1:10 p.m. KANSAS CITY ROYALS SALT RIVER FIELDS Arizona Sports 98.7 Monday March 20, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox Glendale Tuesday March 21, 1:10 p.m. L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM SALT RIVER FIELDS Dbacks.com Wednesday March 22 OFF DAY Thursday March 23, 1:10 p.m. LOS ANGELES DODGERS (ss) SALT RIVER FIELDS Bally Sports Arizona/Dbacks.com 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (ss) Mesa Friday March 24, 1:10 p.m. CINCINNATI REDS SALT RIVER FIELDS Saturday March 25, 1:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners Peoria Arizona Sports 98.7 Sunday March 26, 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers Maryvale Bally Sports Arizona/Arizona Sports 98.7 Monday March 27, 6:40 p.m. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS CHASE FIELD Tuesday March 28, 12:40 p.m. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS CHASE FIELD Bally Sports Arizona/Arizona Sports 98.7

