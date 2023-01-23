Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

Jan 23, 2023, 8:43 AM | Updated: 10:05 am
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...

Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a news conference in Tempe, Ariz., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals enter the offseason looking to rebuild around the pieces they have in house after a 4-13 finish.

Last season was nowhere near where the team wanted to be, but its record did net the Cardinals the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with.

With the third pick, Arizona is in a prime spot to nab a cornerstone-type talent. It could also trade the pick to one of the handful of teams looking for their next franchise QB, gathering additional compensation in the process.

A lot can happen between now and Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 27. Draft stocks will fluctuate, leaks will come out and team needs will undoubtedly change.

To help keep you up to date on what draft analysts across the country are thinking when it comes to the Cardinals, our annual Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker is up and running.

We’ll gather all the mock drafts from the sources you’ve grown to trust over the years and put them all in one place. The most recent mocks will appear at the top of the post, which will be updated frequently up until draft day.

2023 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Player Position School Mocked to Cardinals (number of times)
Jalen Carter DT Georgia 8
Will Anderson Jr. OLB Alabama 7
Broderick Jones OT Georgia 1
Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech 1

Jan. 23

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bills, Giants land wide receivers in Round 1 — Carter

The Draft Network (Damian Parson) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Battle For QB1 Heating Up — Anderson

Jan. 22

Tankathon (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft — Carter

Draft Wire (Luke Easterling) 2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections after divisional round — Carter

Jan. 21

Pro Football Network (James Fragoza) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers Trades Blow Up First Round — Carter

Jan. 20

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans, Ravens among four teams selecting quarterbacks — Anderson

Jan. 17

The Athletic (Dane Brugler) Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft 2023, 2.0: Two rounds, three trades for quarterbacks — Anderson

Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions — Wilson

Jan. 16

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who’s QB1 Right Now? — Jones

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Draft: Colts, Raiders trade up for QBs; three passers off the board in first five picks — Anderson

Jan. 14

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trade-tempted Bears take Will Anderson Jr. with No. 1 pick; Texans, Colts, Panthers clarify QB situations — Carter

Jan. 13

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders add protection for future QB; Cowboys, Packers add offensive playmakers — Anderson

Jan. 12

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears faced with big decision at No. 1 overall; three QBs taken in top five — Carter

Jan. 11

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up to pick Bryce Young at No. 1; Raiders reload at QB with Will Levis — Carter

Jan. 10

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) NFL mock draft 2023: Where might Georgia, TCU stars land in first round? — Carter

Jan. 9

Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs go in first round, including Colts trading up to No. 1 for Bryce Young — Anderson

Pro Football Network (James Fragoza) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Select Jalen Carter First Overall, Quentin Johnston Goes in Top 10 — Anderson

Life Changer Loans

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

J.J. Watt, Larry Fitzgerald set to play in Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open

Former Cardinals J.J. Watt and Larry Fitzgerald will be among those teeing it up at the Annexus Pro-Am ahead of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
1 day ago
Monti Ossenfort, right, the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, shakes ...
Tyler Drake

Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions

The Lions' Chris Spielman believes the Cardinals' hiring of Dave Sears as assistant GM is a step in the right direction for Arizona.
1 day ago
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of a preseason game...
Tyler Drake

Report: Sean Payton meeting with Arizona Cardinals on Thursday

The Cardinals are reportedly meeting with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton over Arizona's head-coaching vacancy on Thursday.
1 day ago
Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Channing Tindall #41 and Jalen Carter #8...
Tyler Drake

NFL.com’s Brooks mocks Georgia’s Jalen Carter to Arizona Cardinals

In his first mock draft of the offseason, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Cardinals taking Georgia's Jalen Carter with the No. 3 pick.
1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes as Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus La...
Associated Press

Valley native Brock Purdy leads 49ers to NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles

Valley native Brock Purdy improved to 7-0 in his NFL career, as the rookie QB helped lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday night.
2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as they go throu...
Arizona Sports

Brian Flores to interview with Cardinals in person on Monday, per report

Former Dolphins coach and current Steelers assistant Brian Flores will reportedly interview with the Cardinals in person on Monday.
1 day ago
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?