Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
DAN BICKLEY

The Valley, even Cardinals fans, should root for the 49ers and Brock Purdy

Jan 24, 2023, 2:28 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks at a news conference after an NFL divisional pla...

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks at a news conference after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Dan Bickley's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Failure’s last gasp will arrive on Super Bowl Sunday, when the 2022 Arizona Cardinals become the first team in three seasons to miss out on a homefield championship.

Shame.

In their place, we should all cheer for the 49ers.

That’s because San Francisco’s quarterback, Brock Purdy, is local. A Valley product as Super Bowl quarterback is like a Valley kid going No. 1 in the NHL draft (Auston Matthews) or a Valley kid winning National League MVP (Cody Bellinger). It adds to our growing status as a grassroots mecca.

RELATED STORIES

Imagine the pain that comes with earning a playoff berth, possessing a Super Bowl roster and Super Bowl expectations, only to be stuck with a third-string quarterback forced into action due to injury.

In Arizona, we don’t have to imagine. We lived that nightmare of futility with Ryan Lindley.

To the contrary, San Francisco is undaunted and unbeaten with its third-string quarterback. Entering an NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, the 49ers are soaring with Mr. Irrelevant at the helm, a quarterback selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are grounded with Kyler Murray, a No. 1 overall pick. Good luck finding a better organizational flex than Purdy and the 49ers.

We should cheer for the 49ers because they are chasing a crowning moment. The Arizona Super Bowl host committee has already presided over two historical Super Bowls in Glendale, gifted the Patriots’ thwarted attempt at perfection and the Seahawks’ controversial play call on the goal line, one of the worst decisions in NFL history.

San Francisco is seeking its sixth Super Bowl trophy, which would tie them with Pittsburgh and New England at the top of the mountain. That’s a big deal.

Finally, we should cheer for the 49ers because their success will put pressure on the Cardinals to perform. To spend. To think big. To swing for the fences.

Already, it is putting pressure on owner Michael Bidwill to make an impact hire at head coach. The 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan is the best in the business under the age of 60, and he might be in San Francisco for another 20 years. Meanwhile, the NFC West also features a pair of Super Bowl champions and master culture builders in Seattle’s Pete Carroll and Los Angeles’ Sean McVay.

The 49ers also feature a great kinship and camaraderie between head coach and general manager, a dynamic considered essential among championship-caliber programs.

But most of all, the 49ers are a big, physical football team that loves to block and tackle and would rather run through you than by you. They have electrifying playmakers on both sides of the ball. They have an aggression, a confidence and an identity that makes me swoon and makes me jealous.

I want a team like the 49ers. Even if they end up celebrating an NFL championship inside State Farm Stadium, inside the Cardinals locker room.

Imagine the fuel/embarrassment that might provide our football team.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6-10 a.m. on Arizona Sports.

Dan Bickley

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort speaks with reporters during his introductory press conference...
Dan Bickley

Cardinals’ hiring of GM Monti Ossenfort is sign of progress, step in right direction

It proves that owner Michael Bidwill is not afraid to open his organization to outsiders, handing a high level of control to a fresh set of eyes.
8 days ago
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the game against the Atlan...
Dan Bickley

Sean Payton is the remedy to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s struggles

Imagine what an authentic, innovative, alpha male, Super Bowl-winning coach like Sean Payton might do for our slow-growing franchise QB.
12 days ago
President and owner Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals before the NFL preseason game against ...
Dan Bickley

Arizona Cardinals’ Michael Bidwill at own crossroads with changes looming

The Cardinals need an overhaul. They need an owner smart enough to look in the mirror and brave enough to step outside his comfort zone.
16 days ago
FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) stands on the sidelines before an NFL f...
Dan Bickley

Cardinals can reset by trading high draft pick, DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals can secure a top-four pick, trade down and then turn to dealing their elite wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins to pile up assets.
19 days ago
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined by medical sta...
Dan Bickley

Bills S Damar Hamlin collapse is latest of NFL’s frightening moments

Monday Night Football halted in one of the most nauseating, stunning, sobering viewing experiences in recent memory.
22 days ago
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (1...
Dan Bickley

Arizona Cardinals’ loss to Falcons felt like a victory

Valley sports fans absorbed great trauma in 2022. The hope is that a new year will bring redemption and joy to Arizona.
24 days ago
The Valley, even Cardinals fans, should root for the 49ers and Brock Purdy