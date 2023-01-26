Phoenix Rising FC announced a three-year broadcasting deal with Arizona’s Family on Wednesday.

This new deal allows anyone in Arizona to watch PRFC through 2025 and makes it the first franchise to join Arizona Family’s newest network, Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment.

The network will include 28 Rising matches for its 2023 season on channel 44 over the air and channel 116 on Cox Cable.

Five additional matches will be broadcasted live on KTVK (channel 3) and one match, later in the season, will be featured live on KPHO (channel 5).

The new network plans to debut on March 1 and will feature replays of select Phoenix Rising matches since the rebrand ahead of the 2017 campaign.

“This is an exciting time for Arizona’s Family,” Debbie Bush, vice president and general manager of Arizona’s Family, said in a press release.

“The creation of the Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network will allow us to provide viewers with exciting live sports at no additional cost to them. Arizonans love their soccer so when this opportunity presented itself, we knew it would be the perfect partnership to launch our network.”

Rising will also be playing in a new home this season at 38th and Washington streets, just north of Sky Harbor Airport.

PRFC’s home opener is scheduled for April 1 against San Diego Loyal SC.