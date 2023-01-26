Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX RISING FC

Phoenix Rising FC signs broadcasting deal with Arizona’s Family

Jan 26, 2023, 10:50 AM | Updated: 2:11 pm
Phoenix Rising FC coach Juan Guerra. (Ashley Orellana Photo)...
Phoenix Rising FC coach Juan Guerra. (Ashley Orellana Photo)
(Ashley Orellana Photo)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Rising FC announced a three-year broadcasting deal with Arizona’s Family on Wednesday.

This new deal allows anyone in Arizona to watch PRFC through 2025 and makes it the first franchise to join Arizona Family’s newest network, Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment.

The network will include 28 Rising matches for its 2023 season on channel 44 over the air and channel 116 on Cox Cable.

Five additional matches will be broadcasted live on KTVK (channel 3) and one match, later in the season, will be featured live on KPHO (channel 5).

RELATED STORIES

The new network plans to debut on March 1 and will feature replays of select Phoenix Rising matches since the rebrand ahead of the 2017 campaign.

“This is an exciting time for Arizona’s Family,” Debbie Bush, vice president and general manager of Arizona’s Family, said in a press release.

“The creation of the Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network will allow us to provide viewers with exciting live sports at no additional cost to them. Arizonans love their soccer so when this opportunity presented itself, we knew it would be the perfect partnership to launch our network.”

Rising will also be playing in a new home this season at 38th and Washington streets, just north of Sky Harbor Airport.

PRFC’s home opener is scheduled for April 1 against San Diego Loyal SC.

Penguin Air

Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix Rising FC. (Ashley Orellana Photo)...
Jake Anderson

Phoenix Rising FC general manager Bobby Dulle promoted to club president

Phoenix Rising FC on Friday announced that it promoted general manager Bobby Dulle to club president, effective immediately.
6 days ago
France's Theo Hernandez, on his knees, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World C...
Associated Press

France beats Morocco, sets up date with Messi, Argentina in World Cup final

Soccer's latest superstar against perhaps the sport's greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for.
1 month ago
Daley Blind of the Netherlands, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cu...
Wills Rice

USA bows out in World Cup round of 16 with loss to Netherlands

The USA men’s soccer team is heading home from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16.
2 months ago
Weston McKennie of United States looks on with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group...
Associated Press

United States faces Netherlands to kick off World Cup knockout stage

The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws.
2 months ago
Christian Pulisic of the United States, 2nd right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Jake Anderson

United States advances to World Cup round of 16 after beating Iran

The United States men's national soccer team is heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 after defeating Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in Qatar.
2 months ago
Christian Pulisic of United States reacts during the United States Training and Press Conference at...
Associated Press

US men’s national team returns to World Cup vs. Wales after 8-year wait

Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match.
2 months ago
Phoenix Rising FC signs broadcasting deal with Arizona’s Family