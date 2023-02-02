The Phoenix Suns are getting closer to being near whole again, as Devin Booker may return as soon as Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Booker has not played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain. He returned after a three-game absence on Dec. 25 against the Denver Nuggets before exiting the game early.

The Suns said Wednesday that he will be considered for a return each game day.

They are 8-10 without Booker since his last outing and 9-14 this season when the reigning First Team All-NBA guard has not played.

Booker built off his stellar 2021-22 season this year with 27.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game on 47.7% shooting.

Before missing three games, Booker dropped 58 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on Dec. 17.

Booker inferred in a tweet on Wednesday that his return was coming soon:

“I don’t want to miss any games,” Booker told reporters Wednesday. “The team has it rolling right now, playing really good basketball and I want to be a part of it.”

A Tuesday return would come during the midst of a five-game road trip before the Suns come back to the Valley to host the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 14. The trade deadline is during the trip on Feb. 9.

Phoenix enters a Wednesday night matchup with the Atlanta Hawks at 27-25, in the No. 7 seed of the Western Conference with the same record as the No. 6 seed Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix received reinforcements recently with Chris Paul returning on Jan. 22 after missing seven games and Cameron Johnson coming back on Jan. 19 after he was out since Nov. 4.

The Suns are 4-1 with Paul back in the lineup.

It will be without guards Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) on Wednesday, though, along with Booker.

The Suns and Hawks tip off at 8 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

