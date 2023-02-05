Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Brian Flores expected to get 2nd interview with Cardinals for head coach, per report

Feb 5, 2023, 3:53 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm
Former Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins on the field prior to the game against the Pit...
Former Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins on the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to conduct a second interview with Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The interview is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Rapoport.

Flores is the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cardinals reportedly requested permission to interview him the first time.

RELATED STORIES

He also has an interview with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday for their defensive coordinator job and is a candidate for the Minnesota Vikings DC opening, according to Rapoport.

Flores and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spent much of their NFL careers with the New England Patriots, where the former worked in numerous roles. He called plays in 2018 as the linebackers coach, and he also coached safeties and special teams during his tenure.

He and Ossenfort were both scouts for New England from 2006-07.

The Patriots had the No. 7 scoring defense in 2018 and won the Super Bowl 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams, which led to Flores’ first shot at head coaching.

Flores headed the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21 before getting fired after his teams went 24-25. Miami had back-to-back winning seasons under his watch for the first time in nearly 20 years.

He filed a lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants and Broncos following his time in Miami, claiming the league discriminated against him and other Black coaches for racial reasons and denied them top positions.

Flores also claimed the Dolphins offered him money for losing in 2019 to receive a better top draft pick.

Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks joined the lawsuit and alleged Arizona discriminated against him and did not give him a fair chance to right the ship after a 3-13 season while it kept Steve Keim on as general manager.

The Cardinals reportedly also have second interviews this week with Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Giants OC Mike Kafka.

Arizona Cardinals

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Bottles litter the 16th hole after a hole-in-one by Sam Ryder of...
Dan Bickley

City of Phoenix better at hosting championships than winning them

This week might also be the busiest, buzziest and most profitable week ever in our history as big-event hosts.
19 hours ago
AFC wide receiver Davante Adams (17) of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball as NFC strong safe...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Budda Baker snags INT in NFC’s Pro Bowl win over AFC

The Cardinals had one participant in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, and safety Budda Baker made sure to put on a show.
19 hours ago
(L-R) DeVonta Smith #6, Jalen Hurts #1 and A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate afte...
Associated Press

How the Philadelphia Eagles went from last place to the Super Bowl in 2 seasons

The Eagles are playing for a Super Bowl title because they weren’t afraid to make difficult decisions following a disastrous 2020 season.
19 hours ago
Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at A...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Budda Baker cleared to play in Pro Bowl after shoulder injury

Budda Baker, who earned a trip to his fifth career Pro Bowl in six seasons, told NFL.com he was going to suit up. 
19 hours ago
Josh Jones #79 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in training camp activities at State Farm Stad...
Austin Scott

PFF lists Cardinals’ Josh Jones as breakout candidate for 2023

With a bottom-10 offensive line last year, Cardinals left tackle Josh Jones shows potential as a breakout candidate for the upcoming season.
3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during the game against the Los Angeles Rams a...
Alex Weiner

Cardinals to interview Lou Anarumo, Mike Kafka a 2nd time, reports say

The Cardinals are set to give second interviews to Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coach job, per reports.
19 hours ago
