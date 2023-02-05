The Arizona Cardinals are expected to conduct a second interview with Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The interview is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Rapoport.

Flores is the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cardinals reportedly requested permission to interview him the first time.

He also has an interview with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday for their defensive coordinator job and is a candidate for the Minnesota Vikings DC opening, according to Rapoport.

Flores and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spent much of their NFL careers with the New England Patriots, where the former worked in numerous roles. He called plays in 2018 as the linebackers coach, and he also coached safeties and special teams during his tenure.

He and Ossenfort were both scouts for New England from 2006-07.

The Patriots had the No. 7 scoring defense in 2018 and won the Super Bowl 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams, which led to Flores’ first shot at head coaching.

Flores headed the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21 before getting fired after his teams went 24-25. Miami had back-to-back winning seasons under his watch for the first time in nearly 20 years.

He filed a lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants and Broncos following his time in Miami, claiming the league discriminated against him and other Black coaches for racial reasons and denied them top positions.

Flores also claimed the Dolphins offered him money for losing in 2019 to receive a better top draft pick.

Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks joined the lawsuit and alleged Arizona discriminated against him and did not give him a fair chance to right the ship after a 3-13 season while it kept Steve Keim on as general manager.

The Cardinals reportedly also have second interviews this week with Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Giants OC Mike Kafka.

Follow @alexjweiner