Devin Booker jokingly hints at reuniting with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson

Devin Booker has not been teammates with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson for less than 48 hours and he’s already teasing about potential reunions down the line.

After a 117-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Booker joined Bally Sports Arizona’s postgame show and jokingly hinted at one coming while discussing the Kevin Durant trade.

“It’s tough, man. That was the spirit of our team, having those Twins,” Booker said. “The only good part of it is that they’re still together and they have each other to lean on. They’ll be very well missed here in the Valley as everybody knows.

“Friends and brothers for life. We’ll stay in contact forever and we’ll see what they’re doing in, what, 2026?”

Yes, he has got his dates right.

Bridges’ four-year extension that started kicking in this season expires in the summer of 2026, when Bridges would be an unrestricted free agent. Johnson is about to be a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so it’s unknown as to when he would next hit the market.

It’s impossible to say what the Suns will look like by then because the only player under contract is, you guessed it, Booker. His supermax extension begins next season and has its final year in the 2026-27 season. That 2026 offseason precedes the 2025-26 campaign, the last year of Durant’s contract.

Booker obviously grew tight with The Twins after seeing Bridges’ and Johnson’s entire NBA careers to this point.

Bridges shouted out Booker in his Instagram farewell post.

