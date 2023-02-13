Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grimaced and limped off the field after getting tackled from his ankles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes muscled through a high-ankle sprain in the AFC Championship game and had two weeks to recover ahead the big game.

On third-and-long Sunday, Mahomes scrambled and was taken down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards from behind.

Edwards wrapped up Mahomes’ ankle, and the 2022 league MVP curled up before limping and hopping off the field.

Patrick Mahomes limps off the field after getting tackled. Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/AoPYVvzIg4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

The quarterback grimaced on the sideline as he was tended to by trainers. Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne started to warm up, and Mahomes appeared uncomfortable while jogging off the field for halftime.

Mahomes came out starting after the break but will have to gut through another half of football to lead his team back.

Throughout the week the All-Pro answered questions about his ankle and assured media members he was healthy and ready to go.

At the time of the injury, Kansas City trailed 21-14 shortly after the two-minute warning. Philadelphia started the game with the ball and had an opportunity to keep the Chiefs at arm’s distance.

Philadelphia drove and kicked a 35-yard field goal to end the first half and go up 24-14.

Mahomes had an extended halftime to get ready to retake the field with a lot of work to do.

He finished the opening 30 minutes 8-for-13 with 89 yards and a touchdown. He also had two runs for 11 yards.

Follow @AZSports