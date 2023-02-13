Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant to be introduced as a Phoenix Sun on Thursday

Feb 12, 2023, 10:51 PM | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 8:10 am
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at B...
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on April 10, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
BY

Phoenix fans are one step closer to seeing Kevin Durant play in a Suns jersey.

The forward’s introductory press conference as a member of the Suns is slated to take place Thursday at Footprint Center, the team announced. Durant is currently slated to sit out through the All-Star break as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

New Suns T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley will hold their introductory press conferences on Monday.

Phoenix made a massive splash this past NBA trade deadline, acquiring Durant and Warren in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and a 2028 pick swap.

This season (39 games), Durant is averaging 29.7 yards, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over 36 minutes per game. He’s shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from long range.

Bazley joined the Suns in a deal that sent big man Dario Saric and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 36 games played (one start) this season, the forward is averaging 5.4 points on 40% shooting to go along with 3.4 rebounds.

The Suns are coming off a road trip where they picked up four wins across five games played.

Entering play Monday, the Suns currently sit fifth in the Western Conference and are 8.5 games back from the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets.

The Suns are back in action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and can be heard on Arizona Sports.

Kevin Durant to be introduced as a Phoenix Sun on Thursday