For all the excitement Kevin Durant is bringing to the Valley for the upcoming playoff push, Phoenix Suns fans are taking losing wing Mikal Bridges hard.

Perhaps it didn’t help that he was all over TV screen on Wednesday evening, even in some unexpected places.

On the court, Bridges scored a career-high 45 points in only his third game for the Brooklyn Nets. He did so on 24 shot attempts with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a win over the Miami Heat.

His Suns scoring high was 34 points on Jan. 9, 2021 against the Indiana Pacers.

In Bridges fashion, he had some fun on Twitter after the game.

👀 lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 16, 2023

Those who changed the channel from his SportsCenter highlights may have tuned in to South Park.

But he was there, too, making a cameo appearance on screen as a Nets-Los Angeles Clippers game was interrupted by a protest in the show.

Mikal bridges was on South Park 😭 pic.twitter.com/kZhogVPaac — 💣 (@bookerbanana) February 16, 2023

The Nets don’t play again until after the All-Star break, when Durant is expected to make his Suns debut to soften the landing of losing some fan favorites in the trade.

