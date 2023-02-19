Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

The man behind Kyler Murray: Meet Cardinals new OC Drew Petzing

Feb 19, 2023, 10:05 AM
Drew Petzing (Cleveland Browns photo)...
Drew Petzing (Cleveland Browns photo)
(Cleveland Browns photo)
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

When the Cardinals decided to hire a defensive-minded head coach, fans and analysts immediately wondered what it would mean for the offensive side of the ball and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Now that former Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing has emerged as the team’s offensive coordinator, we have a better idea.

Petzing’s tenure in the NFL has included stops with Cleveland and the Minnesota Vikings.  His NFL career has spanned 10 years and he spent one season as the Browns QBs coach after serving two years as the team’s tight ends coach.

Working with Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson last season, Petzing gained a familiarity with mobile quarterbacks while maximizing the usage of journeyman Brissett.

Watson finished the season 11th in rushing yards per game among all quarterbacks and Brissett finished 28th. The duo also combined for three rushing touchdowns, the same amount that Murray scored last season.

Cleveland’s offense as a whole was one of 15 teams in the league to eclipse the 40-touchdown mark on the year. Only the Eagles, Cowboys, Lions, Giants and 49ers finished with more rushing touchdowns than the Browns, despite their 7-10 record.

Petzing earned the job by beating out three other candidates linked to the Cardinals. Drew Terrell (Commanders WRs coach), Joel Thomas (Saints RBs coach) and Troy Walters (Bengals WRs coach) were all asked to interview with for the position, according to reports.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spent four seasons coaching alongside Petzing with the Vikings when Mike Zimmer was the team’s head coach.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who Petzing coached under last season, was also part of the Mike Zimmer coaching tree.

They will be tasked with resuscitating a Cardinals offense that finished 21st in the NFL in total points scored and 22nd in total touchdowns with 35 in 2022.

In 2021, the Cardinals offense racked up 50 touchdowns and finished with the 11th-most points scored in the league en route to a playoff berth.

The man behind Kyler Murray: Meet Cardinals new OC Drew Petzing