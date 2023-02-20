Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes extend point streak with win over Blue Jackets

Feb 19, 2023, 9:28 PM | Updated: 9:29 pm
Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) celebrates with defenseman Troy Stecher and defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Barrett Hayton scored in overtime, Connor Ingram stopped two breakaways in the closing seconds and the Arizona Coyotes extended their points streak to nine games with a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Arizona jumped out to an early lead on first-period goals by Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz.

Boone Jenner ended Ingram’s scoreless streak at 147 minutes with a second-period goal. The last-place Blue Jackets picked up the pressure in the third period and Patrick Laine tied the game on a power play with five minutes left.

Ingram stopped a good chance in overtime after the two breakaways and finished with 34 saves. Hayton ended it two minutes into overtime on a pass from Matias Maccelli to give the Coyotes their longest points (5-0-4) streak since a 12-game run in 2012.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots for Columbus.

The Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit against the Los Angeles on Saturday night, earning a point in the 6-5 shootout loss.

Columbus also played Saturday night, beating the West-leading Dallas Stars 4-1.

The Coyotes had plenty of jump early in the short turnaround and Boyd scored late in the first period, redirecting a pass from Troy Stecher past Merzlikins.

Schmaltz scored a little over two minutes later, beating Merzlikins to the glove side after a shot by Keller caromed hard off the back boards. Schmaltz has eight goals and seven assists his last 11 games.

Ingram was sharp in the first period and made some tough saves through traffic as the Coyotes killed off two penalties. He had no chance late in the second when a shot by Boone appeared to pinball off several players into the goal, ending his scoreless streak at 147 minutes, 8 seconds.

Laine tied it on a pass from Adam Boqvist, firing a shot from the left circle before Ingram could slide over.

NOTES: Columbus leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau missed his second straight game due to a lower-body injury. … Coyotes C Liam O’Brien and D JJ Moser each played in their 100th career NHL game, as did Columbus RW Mathieu Olivier. … Coyotes D Shayne Gostisbehere returned after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Minnesota on Thursday.

Coyotes: Host Calgary on Wednesday.

