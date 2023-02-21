We’ve all seen head coach Bobby Hurley’s passion while coaching his Arizona State men’s basketball team.

Sometimes that can get the best of the 51-year-old, who isn’t afraid to tell referees exactly what’s on his mind.

“My dad was very similar to how my demeanor is on the floor,” Hurley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta during Newsmakers Week on Tuesday. “He got after it and had a lot of passion, I saw that growing up.

“As a player, I would be responsive to bad calls. I would get upset — I was a perfectionist if I turned the ball over. So all these things I was doing were kind of counterproductive to my team at Duke.”

And prior to becoming a two-time NCAA champion and the 1992 Final Four Most Outstanding player, legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski made him aware of his actions by making a montage VHS tape of all the times Hurley lashed out at officials, teammates and had bad body language.

“From there I said, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I look like this. I got to change some things.’ … I just became more poker-faced as a player and figured out how to use positive energy and not be as negative,” Hurley said.

It’s been a rather tame year for Hurley, who has his squad at a 19-9 record overall and 10-7 in the Pac-12, good enough for the No. 4 spot in the conference standings.

However, bad losses such as the 97-60 defeat to San Francisco on Dec. 21 can still get his blood boiling.

“I think my players appreciate that I’ll fight for them,” Hurley said. “I think I’ve been a little more selective about when I do it and the officials, the guys that I work with have said, ‘Hey you’ve been better.’

“So yeah, I lost it at San Francisco, but that was a game that we were so bad that I was just mad at everybody and that situation. But outside of that, I’ve been pretty good this year.”

