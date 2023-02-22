Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Reports: Cardinals to add Florida Gators co-DC Patrick Toney to staff

Feb 22, 2023, 7:38 AM
Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon takes questions during an NFL football press confe...

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon takes questions during an NFL football press conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at the team's training facility in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)

(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has reportedly wooed Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney to make a jump to the NFL.

ESPN’s Chris Low, On3’s Matt Zenitz and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman report the DC is set to join Arizona as a defensive assistant. What exactly his title will be has not been reported.

Toney immediately joined Southeastern Louisiana as a defensive assistant in 2012. He coached special teams and defensive backs there.

Toney, who is now 32 years old, made a pitstop at Sam Houston State (2015) as a secondary coach, then joined UTSA (2016-17) coaching safeties.

In 2018, Toney latched on to head coach Billy Napier’s staff at Louisiana. He coached safeties for two years before he was elevated to defensive coordinator for 2020-21.

Toney remained under Napier in a move to Florida for this past season, where he was co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

The defensive assistant has coached two former Cardinals players who were Southeastern Louisiana products: Robert Alford, who played for Arizona from 2019 to 2021, and Cardinals 2016 sixth-round pick Harlan Miller.

