Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has reportedly wooed Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney to make a jump to the NFL.

ESPN’s Chris Low, On3’s Matt Zenitz and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman report the DC is set to join Arizona as a defensive assistant. What exactly his title will be has not been reported.

Toney immediately joined Southeastern Louisiana as a defensive assistant in 2012. He coached special teams and defensive backs there.

Toney, who is now 32 years old, made a pitstop at Sam Houston State (2015) as a secondary coach, then joined UTSA (2016-17) coaching safeties.

In 2018, Toney latched on to head coach Billy Napier’s staff at Louisiana. He coached safeties for two years before he was elevated to defensive coordinator for 2020-21.

Toney remained under Napier in a move to Florida for this past season, where he was co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

The defensive assistant has coached two former Cardinals players who were Southeastern Louisiana products: Robert Alford, who played for Arizona from 2019 to 2021, and Cardinals 2016 sixth-round pick Harlan Miller.

