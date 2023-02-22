Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes trade Mayo to Golden Knights for 2023 draft pick

Feb 22, 2023, 2:04 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) skates with the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings cente...

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) skates with the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights for Dysin Mayo on Wednesday.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro first reported the trade.

Arizona also received the contract of Shea Weber in the deal.

Mayo has played in 15 games this season and has not recorded a goal or assist.

He has 26 games played for the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and has two goals and five assists.

The 26-year-old appeared in 67 games last year, his first in the NHL, and produced four goals and eight assists.

Weber’s contract was traded to Vegas in a deal last June that included Evgenii Dadonov going to the Montreal Canadiens. He has not suited up for the team.

Weber played 1,038 NHL games from 2005-21 and has a contract that runs through 2025-26.

