Mikal Bridges favorite player growing up? Kevin Durant

For new Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges, honesty is the best policy, even if it’s the most awkward and ironic thing ever.

Guess who Mikal Bridges’ favorite athlete was growing up 😅😭 (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/rvbGCnSGee — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2023

Kevin Durant? Yeah, the guy who was just traded from the Nets to the Suns a couple weeks ago for Mikal Bridges and company. Sometimes timing is perfect, and in this case it was.

😭😭😭😭😭 — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 24, 2023

Over the last few days, the Nets have done a get-to-know-you video series with all of their newcomers including Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, but no moment quite shined like this one.

Bridges has played three games with the Nets so far and has already scored a career-high 45 points and been featured in a South Park episode. Does getting traded for the player you grew up watching really propel you into new career-highs in the sports and entertainment world? Well, it has for Bridges so far.

Durant hasn’t played in a Suns uniform yet, so Suns fans have been forced to watch highlights of Bridges and Cam Johnson without any reward in the short-term.

It’s OK though, maybe the D-backs can revamp “Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day” to “Mikal Bridges/Kevin Durant Appreciation Day” this season so Suns fans can get a collaboration they would die for.