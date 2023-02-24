Close
Mikal Bridges favorite player growing up? Kevin Durant

Feb 24, 2023, 9:14 AM
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns def...
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns defends at Barclays Center on November 27, 2021 in New York City. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Brooklyn Nets 113-107. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

For new Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges, honesty is the best policy, even if it’s the most awkward and ironic thing ever.

Kevin Durant? Yeah, the guy who was just traded from the Nets to the Suns a couple weeks ago for Mikal Bridges and company. Sometimes timing is perfect, and in this case it was.

Over the last few days, the Nets have done a get-to-know-you video series with all of their newcomers including Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, but no moment quite shined like this one.

Bridges has played three games with the Nets so far and has already scored a career-high 45 points and been featured in a South Park episode. Does getting traded for the player you grew up watching really propel you into new career-highs in the sports and entertainment world? Well, it has for Bridges so far.

Durant hasn’t played in a Suns uniform yet, so Suns fans have been forced to watch highlights of Bridges and Cam Johnson without any reward in the short-term.

It’s OK though, maybe the D-backs can revamp “Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day” to “Mikal Bridges/Kevin Durant Appreciation Day” this season so Suns fans can get a collaboration they would die for.

