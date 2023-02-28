The New York Knicks have agreed to sign former Phoenix Suns guard Duane Washington Jr. on a two-way contract, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington appeared in 31 games for Phoenix with three starts while on a two-way deal earlier this season. In 12.7 minutes per game, he averaged 7.9 points and 2.0 assists per game on 37% shooting with 36% accuracy from three-point range.

The Suns waived Washington to add fellow guard Saben Lee on a two-way contract on Feb. 1.

Phoenix chose between the two guards with Lee more capable of running the offense, adding defensive pressure and getting downhill as opposed to Washington’s strengths as an off-the-bounce shooter who was still raw as a true offensive initiator.

Washington, who will turn 23 years old in March, is in his second NBA season.

He appeared in 48 games with the Indiana Pacers as a rookie last year.

New York is bolstering its roster for a playoff run and has won six straight games to move into the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings as of Tuesday morning.

