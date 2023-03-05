Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix street artist, Suns Charities create Devin Booker ‘Starting Five’ hoodie

Mar 5, 2023, 12:34 PM
Sentrock displays the sweatshirt he designed for the Devin Booker Starting Five class of 2022-23.
Sentrock displays the sweatshirt he designed for the Devin Booker Starting Five class of 2022-23. (Phoenix Suns photo)
(Phoenix Suns photo)
BY

Phoenix Suns Charities has teamed with muralist, street artist and designer Sentrock to create a sweatshirt to commemorate the Devin Booker Starting Five class of 2022-23.

Booker launched the Starting Five program in 2019 to pledge $2.5 million to Phoenix Suns Charities, which selects five deserving organizations each year to receive a $100,000 grant.

“It’s one of the most exciting things that I’m a part of, I’d say mostly because we’re 20 organizations in now, all nonprofits here in Arizona,” Booker said in a press release.

In its second year, the program launched an apparel component.

This year’s limited edition navy hoodie, which features Sentrock’s artwork on the front and back, is available online and at the Team Shop at Footprint Center for $120. Proceeds of each sale benefit Phoenix Suns Charities.

Born and raised in west Phoenix and currently residing in Chicago, Sentrock sees street art as a form of expression.

“You kind of dream about working with the organization I grew up seeing,” Sentrock said of the Suns. “I knew I had to go all out for this. … The Starting Five design to me shows five characters coming together in unity.”

This season’s Starting Five is: Back to School Clothing Drive, Homeward Bound, Positive Coaching Alliance Arizona, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona and The Be Kind People Project.

