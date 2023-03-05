Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Terrence Ross available vs. Mavericks

Mar 5, 2023, 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:09 am
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the second quarter during their game against the Ch...
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is available to play for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ayton was listed as questionable on the NBA’s injury report Saturday after suffering a right knee contusion on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Teammate Josh Okogie had a fall near the end of the game where he ran into Ayton’s legs after landing on the ground.

Phoenix will also get wing Terrence Ross back from right toe soreness after he missed the past two matchups.

Ross has played in three games as a Sun since coming over after his buyout from the Orlando Magic. He scored 10.7 points per game over those three performances and has yet to take the court with Kevin Durant.

Landry Shamet (right foot) remains out.

For Dallas, forward Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) was a late scratch after initially being listed as probable to play. Kleber has played in Dallas’ last two games after missing two months.

Sunday’s ABC marquee matchup will present the first battle between Durant and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving since they departed the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline.

The game starts at 11 a.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. 

