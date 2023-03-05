Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant drills go-ahead shot for Suns in win over Mavericks

Mar 5, 2023, 1:54 PM
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns scores a basket against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half...
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns scores a basket against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of the game at American Airlines Center on March 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Kevin Durant gives a good first impression. And a second. And a third.

His third game with the Phoenix Suns was his best yet, 37 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 12-of-17 shooting. He also had the deciding play in Sunday’s 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

As Durant, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving all kept making shots in the fourth quarter, Durant drilled a 14-foot jumper with 12 seconds remaining to put the Suns up two.

RELATED STORIES

Doncic would drive down and isolate, creating space for a four footer but he missed. After a kerfuffle between Booker and Doncic, Durant hit two free throws to seal the game and Phoenix won.

Booker added 36 points, five rebounds and 10 assists on 15-of-25 shooting. Doncic scored 34 points for Dallas while Irving produced 30.

Phoenix Suns

Sentrock displays the sweatshirt he designed for the Devin Booker Starting Five class of 2022-23. (...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix street artist, Suns Charities create Devin Booker ‘Starting Five’ hoodie

Phoenix Suns Charities has teamed with muralist, street artist and designer Sentrock to create a sweatshirt to commemorate the Devin Booker Starting Five class of 2022-23.
14 hours ago
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the second quarter during their game against the Ch...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Terrence Ross available vs. Mavericks

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is available to play for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
14 hours ago
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, middle, talks with teammate Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA ...
Arizona Sports

Jay Williams predicts clash between Kevin Durant, Chris Paul

NBA analyst Jay Williams says a clash between Suns stars Kevin Durant and Chris Paul is inevitable.
2 days ago
General view of action as Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks moves the ball up court during th...
Arizona Sports

Suns reportedly hiring Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as CEO

The Phoenix Suns are hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as the team's new CEO, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against t...
Associated Press

Ja Morant says he’ll get ‘help’; video shows apparent gun

Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least two games as the NBA investigates a social media post after he livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a club.
2 days ago
Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets walk on the bench during the second half ...
Kellan Olson

Do Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving offset Suns’ trouble with Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks have had the Phoenix Suns' number since the tail-end of their playoff series. Does that change with two new stars?
3 days ago
Kevin Durant drills go-ahead shot for Suns in win over Mavericks