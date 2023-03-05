Kevin Durant drills go-ahead shot for Suns in win over Mavericks

Kevin Durant gives a good first impression. And a second. And a third.

His third game with the Phoenix Suns was his best yet, 37 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 12-of-17 shooting. He also had the deciding play in Sunday’s 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

As Durant, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving all kept making shots in the fourth quarter, Durant drilled a 14-foot jumper with 12 seconds remaining to put the Suns up two.

Doncic would drive down and isolate, creating space for a four footer but he missed. After a kerfuffle between Booker and Doncic, Durant hit two free throws to seal the game and Phoenix won.

Booker added 36 points, five rebounds and 10 assists on 15-of-25 shooting. Doncic scored 34 points for Dallas while Irving produced 30.

