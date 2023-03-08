Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals release WR Chosen ‘Robbie’ Anderson

Mar 8, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 4:31 pm
Wide receiver Robbie Anderson #81 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadiu...
Wide receiver Robbie Anderson #81 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 42-34. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have released wide receiver Chosen Anderson, the team announced Wednesday.

Releasing Anderson, who changed his named from Robbie to Chosen this offseason, frees up $12 million in cap space for new general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with as he and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon embark on a rebuild in 2023.

Anderson played in 10 games for Arizona last season after the Cardinals, under former GM Steve Keim, acquired the wideout in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round selection.

The addition of Anderson came after wide receiver Hollywood Brown suffered a foot injury that placed him on the injured reserve.

RELATED STORIES

Despite Anderson flashing over the course of his seven-year NFL career, he largely underwhelmed in an offense that struggled as a whole in former head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s final year at the helm.

In 10 games played (two starts), Anderson caught seven receptions (17 targets) for 76 yards. The majority of his production in Arizona came in a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots when he caught four balls for 50 yards.

With the team moving on from Anderson, the Cardinals’ wide receiving corps consists of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown and Rondale Moore. The team also signed Auden Tate and Javon Wims to future deals.

Hopkins’ future, however, remains up in the air given the trade speculation surrounding the wide receiver.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in ...
Tyler Drake

Cards’ Gannon on NFLPA report card: Improvements already being made

Change has already begun within the walls of the Cardinals' Tempe training facility under the vision of Gannon and Ossenfort.
19 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...
Kevin Zimmerman

DeAndre Hopkins hired agent as future with Cardinals remains uncertain

It seems DeAndre Hopkins is prepared for a round of contract negotiations if he is traded by the Arizona Cardinals.
19 hours ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2 days ago
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter watches as players warm up on the field before the NFL footb...
Kevin Zimmerman

How will Jalen Carter’s arrest impact his NFL Draft stock and the Cardinals’ pick?

Georgia DT Jalen Carter's arrest on misdemeanors for his alleged involvement in a deadly car accident shifts the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the team's ...
Associated Press

QB Geno Smith agrees to 3-year deal with Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract to keep him in Seattle.
3 days ago
Hayden Howerton #61 and Carson Green #66 of the Tennessee Titans line up against Isaiah Mack #94 an...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals claim OL Hayden Howerton off waivers from Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed New England Patriots offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off of waivers, the team announced.
3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals release WR Chosen ‘Robbie’ Anderson