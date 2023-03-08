The Arizona Cardinals have released wide receiver Chosen Anderson, the team announced Wednesday.

Releasing Anderson, who changed his named from Robbie to Chosen this offseason, frees up $12 million in cap space for new general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with as he and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon embark on a rebuild in 2023.

Anderson played in 10 games for Arizona last season after the Cardinals, under former GM Steve Keim, acquired the wideout in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round selection.

The addition of Anderson came after wide receiver Hollywood Brown suffered a foot injury that placed him on the injured reserve.

Despite Anderson flashing over the course of his seven-year NFL career, he largely underwhelmed in an offense that struggled as a whole in former head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s final year at the helm.

In 10 games played (two starts), Anderson caught seven receptions (17 targets) for 76 yards. The majority of his production in Arizona came in a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots when he caught four balls for 50 yards.

With the team moving on from Anderson, the Cardinals’ wide receiving corps consists of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown and Rondale Moore. The team also signed Auden Tate and Javon Wims to future deals.

Hopkins’ future, however, remains up in the air given the trade speculation surrounding the wide receiver.

Follow @Tdrake4sports