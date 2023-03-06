Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals claim OL Hayden Howerton off waivers from Patriots

Mar 6, 2023, 3:43 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm
Hayden Howerton #61 and Carson Green #66 of the Tennessee Titans line up against Isaiah Mack #94 and Jeremiah Moon #51 of the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed New England Patriots offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off of waivers, the team announced.

The move comes after the lineman was released by the Patriots this past Friday.

Howerton had spent the season on New England’s practice squad before signing a futures contract with the team in January.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman originally entered the league with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of SMU in 2022. He spent last training camp with the Titans before being released.

Monti Ossenfort and Howerton likely crossed paths in Tennessee, with the new Cardinals GM serving as director of player personnel for the Titans from 2020-22.

In college at SMU, Howerton started 53 games at left guard (39), center (12) and right guard (two).

The line of scrimmage should be a top priority this offseason for Ossenfort as he embarks on a rebuild alongside head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Currently, the Cardinals have D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones, Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes under contract for 2024. Starters Justin Pugh, Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez are all set to test free agency this offseason.

Pugh, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is open to returning for an 11th NFL season, but wants to join a contender and does not want to be a part of a rebuild.

And while center Rodney Hudson is still on the Cardinals’ books, he is expected to retire ahead of next season.

Arizona also signed Julién Davenport, Lachavious Simmons and Badara Traore to future deals last January.

