The World Baseball Classic is underway with the Netherlands defeating Cuba in the opening game Tuesday evening.

Ketel Marte (Dominican Republic), Alek Thomas (Mexico), Merrill Kelly (United States) and Emmanuel Rivera (Puerto Rico) are among Arizona Diamondbacks players and prospects who joined or are joining their national teams.

For some, the hiatus away from Salt River Fields could last five days, while those on squads that push for the world title will be away for weeks.

At D-backs camp, the absence of starters will allow those fighting for roles – not only on the active roster – to receive additional reps before and during games.

“We have 21 players and coaches going to the WBC, and we’re extremely proud of that and we’re going to follow them and we’re going to be watching those games,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Tuesday.

“But it does present some openings and some opportunities for players to jump in there. You know, players like Phillip Evans, Diego Castillo, Yairo Munoz, we’re going to be able to look at them in different positions. We like their versatility, but those are just three of many who will get extra opportunities and extra at-bats and I want to really take advantage of that time.”

During Tuesday’s spring training game against the Oakland Athletics, Jake McCarthy got reps in center field, Castillo took left field and Evans started at first. Younger players Blaze Alexander, Geraldo Perdomo and Buddy Kennedy also started in the infield.

Evans, Castillo and Munoz were brought in this offseason to further secure Arizona’s depth with players who have played in MLB games before.

Arizona had 26 position players step up to the plate last season with injuries and other bumps in the road, an inevitability in a 162-game season. Even if the trio is unlikely to make the big-league team on Opening Day, this is an opportunity to prove one’s worth for a situation that may arise.

Castillo, for example, has already played a solid second base in games this spring, and his ability to move the outfield may come in handy.

Kennedy is not on the 40-man roster, but he received a cup of coffee in the bigs last year and can play multiple spots along the infield.

Alexander is Arizona’s No. 11 prospect and made the 40-man roster in November to avoid the Rule 5 Draft.

The D-backs will also keep a close eye on their players representing their flags during the WBC, even those playing overseas. Chase Field is hosting Mexico and the U.S., but others are playing in Taiwan, Japan and Miami. They will be thrust into meaningful games off the bat in a double-elimination format during group play.

“I like that those guys are going, it is a real thing,” Lovullo said. “We’ve had a few players that declined to go represent their country so they can stay here and make an impression. And that’s their right but not once have we ever discouraged somebody from going because I think it’s a pretty incredible honor, but we’ll evaluate the same.

“We’re gonna watch guys. We’re gonna watch what Dominic Fletcher is doing for Team Italy.”

Fletcher made the 40-man roster in November after reaching Triple-A Reno in 2022.

Lovullo said at the start of spring training that the WBC will allow Thomas to test run his adjustments in Year 2.

Thomas had ups and downs in his rookie campaign last year. He was a finalist for the Gold Glove award in center but had a difficult second half of the year offensively with a .500 OPS in MLB games after Aug. 1.

El jardinero Alek Thomas (@Dbacks) en la práctica de bateo de México previo al Clásico Mundial de Beisbol. pic.twitter.com/ELGB1GGoWv — Cuarto Bat ® (@cuartobatmx) March 7, 2023

The D-backs traded Daulton Varsho this offseason and are counting on Thomas to continue to improve.

He will play in the first WBC game at Chase Field when Mexico takes on Colombia on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Lovullo said being transparent with his players competing in the tournament is huge, as they will be expected to pick up where they left off when they return to camp.

