PHOENIX SUNS

Patrick Beverley says he pestered Deandre Ayton in postgame food line

Mar 8, 2023, 9:10 AM
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots in the second half against Patrick Beverley #21 of the...
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots in the second half against Patrick Beverley #21 of the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
BY
Arizona Sports

Seemingly every time Patrick Beverley matches up with the Phoenix Suns, extracurricular actives ensue.

Beverley, currently a member of the Chicago Bulls and a longtime adversary of the Suns, said on his podcast that he pressed Suns center Deandre Ayton after they scrapped for a rebound when Phoenix faced Chicago on Friday.

The guard blocked Ayton and took an elbow from the big man on the loose ball. He admittedly milked the impact to get a call, hoping a flagrant.

Beverley said Ayton made a comment about his elbow hurting the guard, and Beverley took exception.

After the game, Beverley said he was talking with Devin Booker and then saw Ayton outside the locker room getting food, so he walked up right behind the center and said, “What up?”

Ayton allegedly said he was trying to ignore Beverley.

“No, no, no, I don’t want to hear nothing about ignoring me,” Beverley told his co-host. “Don’t ignore me now.”

Beverley said Kevin Durant told him to knock it off, and Beverley did not press anyone else.

Durant had six assists in the game, a 125-104 win for Phoenix, but perhaps none were bigger than that comment postgame.

At least it didn’t get physical based on the history of Beverley and the Suns.

The guard shoved Ayton in the back to the ground earlier this season when Beverley was with the Los Angeles Lakers and received a three-game suspension.

It wasn’t the first time Beverley shoved a Suns player who was looking the other way, as he infamously pushed Chris Paul during the 2021 Western Conference Finals while with the Clippers.

The Suns won’t have to deal with Beverley again this season.

