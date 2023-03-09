Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Kelvin Beachum says next step for Kyler Murray is ‘growing up a little’

Mar 8, 2023, 8:58 PM
Quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals leaves a press conference introducing Jonathan Gannon as the new head coach at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 16, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
For Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to be great, he needs to “grow up a little bit,” offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum believes.

Beachum — who spent the last three seasons with Arizona and is a free agent — told Arizona Sports’ Burns and Gambo on Wednesday that Murray is maturing as a leader but has room to grow.

“It’s not a completed process,” Beachum said. “I didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine.

“They paid him for a reason, they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity.”

Beachum said Murray has all the tools necessary to be successful, and there is a lot of weight that comes with being a franchise quarterback.

Murray is 25 and has been Arizona’s starting QB since his NFL debut in 2019 after the Cardinals took him with the No. 1 overall pick.

At times in 2021, when the Cardinals finished 11-6 after a 7-0 start, Murray looked like an MVP candidate and frontrunner. Last season was more tumultuous on and off the field, ending with Murray suffering a torn ACL in Week 14.

The Cardinals and Murray agreed to a five-year extension worth up to a reported $230.5 million just before training camp in 2022.

The contract had its own drama, though, as the infamous homework clause was uncovered before Arizona took it out following backlash.

Beachum said the contract talks that lasted through offseason workouts, along with a flurry of off-the-field situations with Arizona prior to training camp, had impacts on the locker room.

Murray will now have to adjust to new leadership for the first time in his NFL career, as Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and replaced him with Jonathan Gannon. Murray and several Cardinals teammates were in the room for Gannon’s introductory press conference.

Gannon has been clear he wants the offense built around Murray’s skillset to get the most out of the QB going forward.

“Kyler is his own individual, he’s his own person, he beats to his own drum, which has made him what he is today,” Beachum said. “But, at the end of the day, you have to be able to lead an entire organization, you’ve got to lead a team.”

