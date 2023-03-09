Suns’ Kevin Durant ruled out vs. Thunder after slipping pregame

Kevin Durant’s home debut as a member of the Phoenix Suns will have to wait.

Durant was ruled out minutes before tipoff Wednesday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder after slipping on the court during pregame warmups.

The Suns announced he suffered left ankle soreness, and forward Torrey Craig replaced him in the starting lineup.

The former league MVP arrived in Phoenix after a trade with the Brooklyn Nets but missed his first six games with the Suns while recovering from an MCL sprain.

He made his first appearance with Phoenix on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on March 1 and has played in three games with the Suns, all wins.

Durant is averaging 26.7 points per game with Phoenix.

Suns fans were energetic for Durant’s first game at home in his new colors. They cheered for each made basket during warmups before he went down.

Fans piled in during Durant’s introductory press conference at Footprint Center on Feb. 16.

The Suns will look for their fourth win in a row without their superstar addition against a Thunder team they defeated 124-115 on Feb. 24.

