PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Kevin Durant to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks with ankle sprain

Mar 9, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and Josh Green #8 of the Dallas Mavericks talk during a break ...
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and Josh Green #8 of the Dallas Mavericks talk during a break in the action during the first half of the game at American Airlines Center on March 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in three weeks after sustaining a sprained ankle Wednesday in what was expected to be his home debut, the team announced.

Durant went through pregame warmups and appeared to twist his left ankle before he was ruled out in an eventual win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He finished his workout after falling down during the individual session but was soon ruled out with “ankle soreness.”

He underwent further testing and an MRI on Thursday.

In his first three games with the Suns, Durant averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 69% shooting.

Phoenix won those three road games before the star, who was acquired in a Feb. 8 trade with the Brooklyn Nets, was set to play his first outing at Footprint Center in front of a sold-out crowd.

With Durant a late scratch, Devin Booker led the team with 44 points in 28 minutes in a 132-101 win against an undermanned Oklahoma City team that was notably missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising rookie Jalen Williams.

It was a reminder that Phoenix has leeway to remain cautious with its newly acquired All-Star, who didn’t play for his new team until March 1 due to recovery from an MCL sprain in his right knee.

The Suns have gone 16-5 since Jan. 19 and, currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, have found separation from the bottom half of the projected playoff seeds.

Phoenix (37-29) as of Thursday is three games ahead of both the Golden State Warriors (34-32) and Los Angeles Clippers (35-33).

