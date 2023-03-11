Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals on hand for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arizona workout

Mar 10, 2023, 7:50 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals d...

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals were among 12 NFL teams in attendance for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout that took place at Arizona State on Friday, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

The other teams that were present for Beckham’s workout included: the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

The 30-year-old pass catcher missed all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. It was his second ACL tear in his NFL career after going down with the injury in 2020 as a member of the Browns.

That wasn’t to say, however, that the wideout didn’t have interest last year, with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills all bringing in Beckham but a deal never being reached.

In eight games (seven starts) with the Rams following a midseason trade out of Cleveland, Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He also played a role in the Rams’ playoff run behind 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores.

Despite Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch signing a one-year tender with the franchise on Friday, Arizona could use more pass catchers in the WRs room.

Currently, the team has DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Dortch following Arizona’s release of Chosen Anderson and retirement of A.J. Green.

The Cardinals also signed Auden Tate and Javon Wims to future deals.

More turnover could be on the way, however, given the amount of trade speculation hovering over Hopkins ahead of his 11th NFL season.

