Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

MLB could offer free streaming if it takes TV rights from Bally Sports

Mar 13, 2023, 1:04 PM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at t...
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at the Waldorf Astoria on February 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Major League Baseball will aim for fans to stream games for free if Diamond Sports Group, which operates Bally Sports regional television stations, loses its rights to broadcast, according to the New York Post.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the four or more teams that Diamond could lose as it’s expected to file for bankruptcy by Friday. Those teams are taking more in rights fees than Diamond is making from cable contracts and ads.

The teams in the red include the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, according to one of the sources. Presently, Diamond stands to lose $20 million annually on San Diego alone, the source added.

MLB has plans to stream some teams’ games for free within their local markets until cable companies re-work contracts with the league, according to the Post. Through what medium the games would stream is not yet decided.

Even if MLB reaches deals with cable providers, it will still offer the over-the-top service for around $15 a month, the source added.

RELATED STORIES

The Post reports that MLB attempted to acquire the rights of the 14 baseball markets in Bally’s 19 regional TV networks, but Diamond declined the offer.

It was reported Friday that the D-backs are the only team that has not been paid its rights fee from Diamond on time.

“We’ve been making our rights payments to teams with the exception of the Diamondbacks, where we have exercised a contractual grace period in order to maximize flexibility, especially given that we do not have DTC rights,” Diamond confirmed to the Sports Business Journal. “We are continuing to broadcast games and are operating our business as usual.”

Diamond has not paid the D-backs because there is a grace period that ends on midnight this Thursday. The deal between the company and Arizona is extremely team-friendly in comparison to other clubs. It runs through 2035, according to the Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.

If Diamond does not pay the Diamondbacks by next week, it is not expected to impact Valley fans watching games immediately, according to Ourand. MLB would begin fighting to take on the rights through bankruptcy court if that occurred.

During that time, Ourand’s sources indicate Bally Sports Arizona will continue producing the games for TV so it can keep being paid by cable and satellite distributors.

Bally Sports Arizona is expected to continue broadcasting Phoenix Suns and Arizona Coyotes games through the end of the teams’ regular seasons next month, according to the Post.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)...
Alex Weiner

Trust goes both ways for D-backs, Corbin Carroll with contract extension

Corbin Carroll and general manager Mike Hazen told reporters on Sunday that trust between player and the Diamondbacks led to the agreement
16 hours ago
Joey Meneses #32 of Team Mexico flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run against Team USA d...
Alex Weiner

Team Mexico, fans electrify Chase Field in World Baseball Classic win over US

Team Mexico blew away Team USA in front of a rocking sold-out crowd at Chase Field in the World Baseball Classic.
16 hours ago
Brandon Pfaadt #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati R...
Alex Weiner

D-backs No. 5 starter contenders showing flashes, growing pains, Lovullo says

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo that no decisions have been made regarding the final spot in the starting 5.
2 days ago
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks takes the field during the first inning against the C...
Alex Weiner

D-backs OF Corbin Carroll’s 8-year extension the 1st of its kind

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has 32 MLB games of experience and 38 days of service time entering 2023.
3 days ago
Zach Davies #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chic...
Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Zach Davies struggles in 2nd Cactus League outing

Zach Davies was "out of sync" in his second start of the spring for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday against the Angels.
3 days ago
(Arizona Sports Jeremy Schnell photo)...
Wills Rice

D-backs, OF Corbin Carroll agree on 8-year contract extension

The Arizona Diamondbacks and OF Corbin Carroll have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, the club announced.
3 days ago
MLB could offer free streaming if it takes TV rights from Bally Sports