President Joe Biden submitted his NCAA Tournament brackets to the people on Thursday, and he liked what the Arizona Wildcats have going for them.

The 46th president of the United States picked Tommy Lloyd’s team as the last one standing in 2023.

However, like most fans around the country, his bracket went up in flames early, as Arizona was upset by No. 15 seed Princeton, 59-55.

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament. I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Biden had Arizona beating Princeton in the first round, Utah State in the second and then running off victories against third-, second- and first-seeded squads. That would be Baylor in the South Region, the East’s Marquette and the West’s top-seeded Kansas in the championship game.

At least his runner-up, Kansas, lived to play another day with a win Thursday against Howard.

In the women’s bracket, Biden went with his wife’s alma mater, Villanova, to win the title. And he’s got the Arizona women, who are a No. 7 seed, winning their opener against No. 10 seed West Virginia before falling to No. 2 seed Maryland.

The president submitted his brackets about a half-hour past the start of the opening first-round game.

It seems you get to do such things as the president of the United States.

Follow @AZSports