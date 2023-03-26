Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns Charities awards $275,000 in grants to 19 Valley nonprofits

Mar 26, 2023, 9:10 AM
Photo by Phoenix Suns....
Photo by Phoenix Suns.
Character Counts's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns Charities recently awarded $275,000 in grants to 19 Arizona nonprofits as part of its latest funding cycle during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The contributions are intended to enhance the lives of Arizona children and families in need in the areas of education, healthcare, career development and sport.

“Our nonprofit partners are heroes who selflessly give back to underserved communities,” Sarah Krahenbuhl, Phoenix Suns Charities executive director and vice president of social responsibility, said in a press release. “These funds will equip organizations across the state to continue making a difference to those in need.”

Members of the Phoenix Suns Charities grant committee and volunteers surprised the nonprofits with their grant awards.

For example, a $20,000 donation, presented by Suns center Bismack Biyombo, punctuated the latest grant cycle to Blueprint Education in support of Hope High School, a Title 1 charter school in south Phoenix. The funds will enable the school to purchase a van to take the team to its road games.

The following nonprofits are the recipients of the latest funding cycle:

Arizona Helping Hands, Barrow Neurological Foundation, Black Mothers Forum, Inc., Blueprint Education (in support of Hope High School), Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sierra Vista, Boys Hope Girls Hope (BHGH), Foundation for Blind Children, Marcus Graham Project, Million Dollar Teacher Project, Native American Connections, Ryan House, Save the Family Foundation of Arizona, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC), The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, UMOM New Day Centers, United National Indian Tribal Youth, Inc. (UNITY), University of Arizona Foundation f/b/o Family Medicine Mobile Health Program and Valle del Sol.

Phoenix Suns Charities, which launched in 1988, is the philanthropic nonprofit of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. In 35 years, it has distributed more than $41 million to local nonprofits and organizations in need.

Learn more online.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

