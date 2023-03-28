Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Carlos Vargas expected to earn final D-backs bullpen spot

Mar 28, 2023, 11:29 AM | Updated: 1:22 pm
This is a 2023 photo of Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Carlos Vargas. This image reflects the ...

This is a 2023 photo of Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Carlos Vargas. This image reflects the Arizona Diamondbacks' active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, when this image was taken in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Diamondbacks expect to keep 23-year-old righty Carlos Vargas on the Opening Day roster, reports Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

The reliever won the final bullpen spot in a competition with non-roster challenger Ryan Hendrix.

Vargas will join a bullpen that to begin the 2023 regular season on Thursday is expected to include: Miguel Castro, Andrew Chafin (LHP), Kevin Ginkel, Drey Jameson, Joe Mantiply (LHP), Scott McGough and Cole Sulser.

Mark Melancon and Corbin Martin are also expected to be in the mix at some point but will begin the year on the injured list.

Manager Torey Lovullo said before the D-backs’ final exhibition game on Tuesday that he would speak more on the final roster decisions after the game.

Arizona traded for Vargas in November, acquiring him from the Cleveland Guardians for right-handed pitcher Ross Carver.

Vargas has only appeared at the Triple-A level and this spring played in 11 games. Vargas (2.61 ERA) allowed 11 hits and three earned runs (one home run) in 10.1 frames, striking out 14 and walking four.

Hendrix, who has 45 games of MLB experience with the Cincinnati Reds over the past two years, appeared in nine games this spring. He posted a 4.50 ERA by allowing four earned runs and three homers over 8.0 frames of work.

Gambadoro also reports that the D-backs have landed on Jose Herrera as the backup catcher to up-and-comer Gabriel Moreno. Moreno slid into the No. 1 spot with Carson Kelly out with a forearm break to begin 2023.

The Diamondbacks left open the possibility that they could seek an external option. Herrera, 26, appeared in 47 for the MLB club last season.

