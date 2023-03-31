Close
PHOENIX SUNS

How to watch the Suns, D-backs and Coyotes on Friday

Mar 31, 2023, 11:21 AM
(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
BY

It’s going to be a busy night of athletics to end March with three of the Valley’s four major sports teams in action on Friday.

The Phoenix Suns take on the first-place Denver Nuggets in Kevin Durant’s fifth game in the purple and orange.

The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in their second game of the season, and the Coyotes face off against the Dallas Stars.

All three games can be found on various Bally Sports television networks and air on Arizona Sports. A Bally Sports Coyotes station will be added for the unique circumstance of three teams playing at once and is not a standard issue cable channel.

D-backs vs. Dodgers – 7:10 p.m.

Watch: Bally Sports Arizona Extra, Bally Sports app (not available on Bally Sports+)

Listen: ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

Nuggets vs. Suns – 7:30 p.m.

Watch: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+

Listen: 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

Stars vs. Coyotes – 7:30 p.m.

Watch: Bally Sports Coyotes:

  • DIRECTV: 686-2
  • COX YurView: 4 in Phoenix / 7 in Tucson
  • FUBO
  • Orbitel: 225/ 925
  • Altice: 40 / 127
  • Stream: Bally Sports app, Bally Sports+

Listen: KTAR News 92.3 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

