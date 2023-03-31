It’s going to be a busy night of athletics to end March with three of the Valley’s four major sports teams in action on Friday.

The Phoenix Suns take on the first-place Denver Nuggets in Kevin Durant’s fifth game in the purple and orange.

The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in their second game of the season, and the Coyotes face off against the Dallas Stars.

All three games can be found on various Bally Sports television networks and air on Arizona Sports. A Bally Sports Coyotes station will be added for the unique circumstance of three teams playing at once and is not a standard issue cable channel.

D-backs vs. Dodgers – 7:10 p.m.

Watch: Bally Sports Arizona Extra, Bally Sports app (not available on Bally Sports+)

Listen: ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

Nuggets vs. Suns – 7:30 p.m.

Watch: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+

Listen: 98.7 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

Stars vs. Coyotes – 7:30 p.m.

Watch: Bally Sports Coyotes:

DIRECTV: 686-2

COX YurView: 4 in Phoenix / 7 in Tucson

FUBO

Orbitel: 225/ 925

Altice: 40 / 127

Stream: Bally Sports app, Bally Sports+

Listen: KTAR News 92.3 FM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

Bally Sports Arizona had one of its best days in the network’s history on Wednesday.

Durant’s home debut with the Suns, a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, was the highest-rated Suns regular season game on the local channel since a Dec. 29, 2010 game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. That was Vince Carter’s debut with Phoenix after the star sat out his first four games as a member of the Suns with a knee injury.

Durant’s home debut was the station’s highest-rated game since Sept. 6, 2017, when the D-backs beat the Dodgers, 3-1.

The game Wednesday received a 5.2 rating with a peak of 6.0 and reached an average of 110,929 households with a peak of 128,872 on the evening.

