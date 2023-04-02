Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy use speed to beat Dodgers in series finale

Apr 2, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he scores a run in front of Will Smith #16 ...
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he scores a run in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, to tie the game 1-1, during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks were hard pressed to find a run early in Sunday’s series finale at the Los Angeles Dodgers, but their speed led to breakthroughs in a 2-1 victory.

Arizona (2-2) was shut out through four frames until rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll stepped in during the fifth inning. Carroll smoked a single 105.9 mph off the bat to center against starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, and with two outs, he stole second and third on consecutive pitches.

Dodgers (2-2) catcher Will Smith could not even get a throw off as he juggled the ball on both transitions, although his chances to toss Carroll out seemed dubious.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo flared a double to right, and Carroll could walk home to tie the game.


RELATED STORIES

The D-backs had one hit in four innings and five strikeouts before the breakthrough.

In the ninth inning, Carroll came up again and grounded into a fielder’s choice with one out and two runners on. He beat the throw to first, giving outfielder Jake McCarthy a chance.

The lefty dragged a bunt down the first-base line that Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol could not pick up, scoring Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

“I just saw an opening on the right side of the infield and figured, ‘Let’s make a play,'” McCarthy said on the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast after the game.

This came moments after D-backs infielder Ketel Marte was thrown out at home by Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts after a single by Christian Walker.

The D-backs took a 2-1 advantage, and relievers Andrew Chafin and Scott McGough closed out the Dodgers in the ninth.

McGough was credited with his first MLB save.

Baked into Arizona’s roster construction is the idea of grinding out runs on the bases, and Carroll is the prototype as the league’s fastest base runner while McCarthy is not that far behind him.

Carroll stole 31 bases in 93 minor league games last year, and he picked up his first three of the season on Sunday.

His stolen bases and run cranked Arizona’s win probability from 32% to 48%, according to Statcast.

McCarthy swiped second after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning, creating a threat to take the lead. Smith’s throw got away and allowed McCarthy to take third, but he was stranded.

The Dodgers jumped on the D-backs Sunday, as Smith took RHP Zach Davies yard in the first inning. Davies hunkered down, though, holding the Dodgers at one through five innings.

Arizona entered the matchup with a series split on the line after dropping two of the first three games of the season.

The D-backs head south to San Diego for two games against the Padres starting Monday night with Ryne Nelson on the hill.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during th...
Alex Weiner

D-backs LHP Madison Bumgarner heads back to Arizona with arm fatigue, per reports

Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated by the team's medical staff for arm fatigue, reports say.
19 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Drey Jameson (99) reacts during a regular season game between t...
Alex Weiner

Importance of D-backs RHP Drey Jameson’s bullpen role evident early

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Drey Jameson's performance on Friday night impacted the rest of the series against the Dodgers.
19 hours ago
Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks receives a visit on the mound from teammates duri...
Jake Anderson

D-backs can’t overcome Madison Bumgarner’s 1st frame in loss to Dodgers

The Diamondbacks couldn't overcome Madison Bumgarner's first-inning struggles in a 10-1 defeat to the Dodgers on Saturday night.
2 days ago
Anthony Misiewicz #72 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals Ph...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks option LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno; Corbin Martin to 60-day IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded cash considerations to acquire left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis, right, scores after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dod...
Associated Press

D-backs stun Dodgers with pinch-hit homer in 8th inning

Kyle Lewis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night.
3 days ago
(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)...
Arizona Sports

How to watch the Suns, D-backs and Coyotes on Friday

It's going to be a busy night of athletics to end March with three of the Valley's four major sports teams in action on Friday.
3 days ago
D-backs’ Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy use speed to beat Dodgers in series finale