The Arizona Diamondbacks were hard pressed to find a run early in Sunday’s series finale at the Los Angeles Dodgers, but their speed led to breakthroughs in a 2-1 victory.

Arizona (2-2) was shut out through four frames until rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll stepped in during the fifth inning. Carroll smoked a single 105.9 mph off the bat to center against starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, and with two outs, he stole second and third on consecutive pitches.

Corbin Carroll stole back-to-back bases that Will Smith couldn’t even make a throw on He’s gonna be a PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/hiyIXN19H8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2023

Dodgers (2-2) catcher Will Smith could not even get a throw off as he juggled the ball on both transitions, although his chances to toss Carroll out seemed dubious.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo flared a double to right, and Carroll could walk home to tie the game.

Geraldo Perdomo brings in Corbin Carroll to tie it up! pic.twitter.com/ZAfuRDZ0lN — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 2, 2023





The D-backs had one hit in four innings and five strikeouts before the breakthrough.

In the ninth inning, Carroll came up again and grounded into a fielder’s choice with one out and two runners on. He beat the throw to first, giving outfielder Jake McCarthy a chance.

The lefty dragged a bunt down the first-base line that Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol could not pick up, scoring Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

D-BACKS ON TOP IN THE NINTH! pic.twitter.com/cY9dNcKTIH — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 2, 2023

“I just saw an opening on the right side of the infield and figured, ‘Let’s make a play,'” McCarthy said on the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast after the game.

This came moments after D-backs infielder Ketel Marte was thrown out at home by Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts after a single by Christian Walker.

The D-backs took a 2-1 advantage, and relievers Andrew Chafin and Scott McGough closed out the Dodgers in the ninth.

McGough was credited with his first MLB save.

Baked into Arizona’s roster construction is the idea of grinding out runs on the bases, and Carroll is the prototype as the league’s fastest base runner while McCarthy is not that far behind him.

Carroll stole 31 bases in 93 minor league games last year, and he picked up his first three of the season on Sunday.

His stolen bases and run cranked Arizona’s win probability from 32% to 48%, according to Statcast.

McCarthy swiped second after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning, creating a threat to take the lead. Smith’s throw got away and allowed McCarthy to take third, but he was stranded.

The Dodgers jumped on the D-backs Sunday, as Smith took RHP Zach Davies yard in the first inning. Davies hunkered down, though, holding the Dodgers at one through five innings.

Arizona entered the matchup with a series split on the line after dropping two of the first three games of the season.

The D-backs head south to San Diego for two games against the Padres starting Monday night with Ryne Nelson on the hill.

