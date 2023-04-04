Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU hoops nabs F Kamari Lands, a Louisville transfer

Apr 4, 2023, 9:12 AM
Kamari Lands #22 of the Louisville Cardinals looks on during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
BY

Louisville transfer Kamari Lands committed to the Arizona State men’s basketball team on Tuesday.

He confirmed his commitment on Twitter after telling On3’s Joe Tipton of his decision.

“ASU fits everything I’ve ever wanted when going to school,” Lands said to On3. “I know the staff very well and we are ready to that next step in my game and win games.”

As a freshman for the Cardinals in 2022-23, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 32% from the field, as well as from three-point range.

Lands, who went to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, was a four-star prospect out of high school and the 69th-ranked player national according to the 247 Sports composite ranking.

He considered attending Arizona State out of high school before picking Louisville.

His commitment to head coach Bobby Hurley adds a run of good news, with guard Jamiya Neal on Monday night pulling himself out of the transfer portal and returning to ASU after a strong finish to his freshman season.

Arizona State went 23-13 with a First Four berth in the NCAA Tournament, then advanced to the first round before being knocked out of by the TCU Horned Frogs.

ASU hoops nabs F Kamari Lands, a Louisville transfer