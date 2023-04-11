Close
Anthony Davis edges Devin Booker for final West Player of the Month

Apr 11, 2023, 1:20 PM

Devin Booker, Anthony Davis,...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot against Anthony Davis #3 and Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The NBA named Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis the Western Conference Player of the Month for March and two weeks of April, as he edged out a strong finish by the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.

Davis single-handedly helped the Lakers go 10-5 before LeBron James returned from a foot injury. Including all of March and April, the Lakers went 14-6 as Davis averaged 26.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Booker was an honorable mention in a competitive — and crazy efficient — race between him and Davis before the Suns rested their star guard for two games with the No. 4 seed secured.

Booker averaged 30.3 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds to go with 1.2 steals since the calendar flipped to March. He shot 53.4%.

Taking out three games of April, Booker averaged 32.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds as the Suns went 9-6 in March.

He was pulling extra weight with Kevin Durant out for 10 games with an ankle sprain.

Like Booker, Davis did it with efficiency, shooting 58.5% from the field in March before appearing in five less-efficient games in April as Los Angeles went 4-1 to secure a play-in berth.

Anthony Davis edges Devin Booker for final West Player of the Month