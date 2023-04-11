The NBA named Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis the Western Conference Player of the Month for March and two weeks of April, as he edged out a strong finish by the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.

Davis single-handedly helped the Lakers go 10-5 before LeBron James returned from a foot injury. Including all of March and April, the Lakers went 14-6 as Davis averaged 26.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Booker was an honorable mention in a competitive — and crazy efficient — race between him and Davis before the Suns rested their star guard for two games with the No. 4 seed secured.

Other nominees… West: Devin Booker (PHX), Stephen Curry (GSW), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM) and Domantas Sabonis (SAC) https://t.co/OxImJ42eCn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2023

Booker averaged 30.3 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds to go with 1.2 steals since the calendar flipped to March. He shot 53.4%.

Taking out three games of April, Booker averaged 32.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds as the Suns went 9-6 in March.

He was pulling extra weight with Kevin Durant out for 10 games with an ankle sprain.

Like Booker, Davis did it with efficiency, shooting 58.5% from the field in March before appearing in five less-efficient games in April as Los Angeles went 4-1 to secure a play-in berth.

