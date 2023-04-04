Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Bottom of D-backs order propels chaotic comeback win over Padres

Apr 4, 2023, 4:08 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm
Alek Thomas #5 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the San...
Alek Thomas #5 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres 8-6 in a game at PETCO Park on April 04, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks bunted in a run, stole home and used production from the bottom of the order to complete a four-run comeback for an 8-6 win against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

D-backs (3-3) shortstop Geraldo Perdomo saw his opening on the right side of the infield with a runner on third and one out, trailing 5-4 in the top of the eight inning.

Padres (3-3) first baseman Matt Carpenter looked to throw home but fumbled the ball, allowing Jake McCarthy to score and Perdomo to reach base.

The run completed a 5-1 comeback, but the D-backs were far from done.

Arizona scored three more runs in the inning after a Jose Herrera single, Josh Rojas walk, Ketel Marte single, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sacrifice fly and a chaotic play on the bases.

Marte stole second and stopped in the base path, while Rojas darted for home and dove in safely.

Rojas entered the game hitless, but manager Torey Lovullo used him to lead off. The veteran went 3-for-3 with a walk and the swipe of home.

Arizona’s 6-9 hitters — McCarthy, Alek Thomas, Perdomo and Herrera — went 5-for-9 with four walks, seven runs and four runs batted in.

The comeback hit its stride in the sixth inning with two outs, as Perdomo drove in a pair of runs on a double. Perdomo — who is slashing .429/.600/.714 thus far –scored on a Rojas single to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Lovullo turned to RHP Drey Jameson to keep the Padres at bay after San Diego erased a 4-3 deficit with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the ninth on Monday.

He escaped a two-on, two-outs jam in the eight after McCarthy flipped over the wall in foul ground to make a catch in right field.

“I had a pretty good read on it and the wall came up pretty quick,” McCarthy said. “The catch itself wasn’t super difficult, but I didn’t realize how close I was to the wall and obviously flipped over. Lucky I didn’t get hurt. The concrete didn’t feel great but I feel fine.”

Jameson surrendered a solo shot to Trent Grisham in the ninth but secured the win for his first save.

The Padres jumped ahead against D-backs ace Zac Gallen, who allowed five runs, four earned, in six innings. Xander Bogaerts and Nelson Cruz took him deep in his second start.

Cruz entered the game for Manny Machado, who was ejected in the first inning for arguing after getting called out on strikes via pitch clock violation.

Arizona stole five bases on Tuesday and drew seven walks with two hit batsmen. It walked once in the opening four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, stealing three bags.

Perdomo’s game-tying bunt was reminiscent of Sunday’s 2-1 win over L.A., in which McCarthy used a drag bunt to drive in the go-ahead run in the ninth.

“We’re a good team, we’re athletic and we’re going to exploit things that we’re supposed to,” Lovullo said.

The D-backs finished their six-game road trip against the Padres and Dodgers .500 and return home Thursday.

Arizona will host the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

