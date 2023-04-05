Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Al McCoy joins Phoenix Suns TV broadcast for quarter vs. Spurs

Apr 4, 2023, 8:32 PM | Updated: 8:43 pm
Radio broadcaster Al McCoy following the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunde...
Radio broadcaster Al McCoy following the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center on December 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 113-101. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Legendary Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy was back on the television call for a quarter on Tuesday night, joining Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray.

McCoy is in his 51st and final season calling Suns games, broadcasting select games on the radio. For those who watched the game against the San Antonio Spurs on TV, hearing McCoy on Bally Sports Arizona was a treat.

It did not take long for McCoy to let off a classic, “SHAZAM!” as Chris Paul hit a 3-pointer within the first 90 seconds of the period.

The “Voice of the Phoenix Suns,” McCoy is the longest tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017.

He used to be a mainstay on both the TVs and radios of Suns fans via simulcast before transitioning to radio-only calls in 2003.

“This is kinda like the old days here,” McCoy said when he joined the broadcast.

Suns fans online celebrated hearing McCoy on TV:

“Eddie, K-Ray, thanks so much for letting me slide in and have a little fun in the second quarter,” McCoy said as he signed off.

Don’t worry, McCoy is calling the second half of Tuesday’s game on the radio.

Catch the rest of the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and Arizona Sports.com.

