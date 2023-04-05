Al McCoy joins Phoenix Suns TV broadcast for quarter vs. Spurs

Legendary Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy was back on the television call for a quarter on Tuesday night, joining Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray.

McCoy is in his 51st and final season calling Suns games, broadcasting select games on the radio. For those who watched the game against the San Antonio Spurs on TV, hearing McCoy on Bally Sports Arizona was a treat.

It did not take long for McCoy to let off a classic, “SHAZAM!” as Chris Paul hit a 3-pointer within the first 90 seconds of the period.

The “Voice of the Phoenix Suns,” McCoy is the longest tenured play-by-play voice in the NBA and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017.

He used to be a mainstay on both the TVs and radios of Suns fans via simulcast before transitioning to radio-only calls in 2003.

“This is kinda like the old days here,” McCoy said when he joined the broadcast.

“Made my year, Al.” Ours, too. 💜🧡 Thanks to Al McCoy for joining the broadcast tonight during his final season with the @Suns! pic.twitter.com/6S12nerQpC — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 5, 2023

Suns fans online celebrated hearing McCoy on TV:

am I the only one tearing up hearing Al McCoy calling this game rn and talking about how it’s been a great run 😭 he’s really an AZ legend man — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) April 5, 2023

Al McCoy doing the TV broadcast right now pic.twitter.com/VKh41z3xtQ — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) April 5, 2023

Hearing a “shazam” by Al McCoy in the tv broadcast got me in my feelings. — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) April 5, 2023

Al McCoy on the call pic.twitter.com/fGAHZwnYZ3 — ᴱᵛᵃⁿ 🫥 (@OfficialEvanAZ) April 5, 2023

Al McCoy on the TV broadcast! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Bryce (@BryceBreakers) April 5, 2023

“Eddie, K-Ray, thanks so much for letting me slide in and have a little fun in the second quarter,” McCoy said as he signed off.

Don’t worry, McCoy is calling the second half of Tuesday’s game on the radio.

Catch the rest of the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and Arizona Sports.com.

