After a stellar start to the season out of the bullpen, Drey Jameson has been tabbed by the Arizona Diamondbacks to take a starting pitcher slot after an injury to Zach Davies Saturday night, manager Torey Lovullo said pregame Sunday.

“It will be a great opportunity for him to get back to where I think he is most comfortable and most happy,” Lovullo said.

In 8.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen this this season, Jameson surrendered two earned runs for a 2.16 ERA. He competed for a rotation spot in spring training, but Ryne Nelson earned the No. 5 spot. The D-backs will rely on two rookie starters for the foreseeable future.

Drey Jameson … with the save! The @Dbacks‘ No. 7 prospect locks down a win for the first time as a pro: pic.twitter.com/Rchis5Mwir — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 4, 2023

Lovullo said it has not yet been determined when Jameson will make his first start.

Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain he suffered in Saturday’s 12-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks made a flurry of other roster moves, selecting RHP Peter Solomon from Triple-A Reno and acquiring RHP Jose Ruiz from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations.

Injured pitchers Mark Melancon (strained right shoulder) and Cole Sulser (strained right shoulder) were transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Solomon has appeared in six major league games, all out of the bullpen for the Houston Astros in 2021 with pitching coach Brent Strom. Primarily a starter in the minor leagues, he made one start for the Reno Aces, surrendering four runs in 3.1 innings for a 10.80 ERA. He was a candidate for a long reliever role out of camp.

Lovullo said pregame Sunday that Solomon’s role would take advantage of his versatility.

“Solomon will give us a little bit of length in the bullpen and a little bit of coverage,” Lovullo said.

Ruiz appeared in four games for the Chicago White Sox this year before being designated for assignment. In that time, the 28-year-old right hander surrendered 9 earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched for a 22.9 ERA.

