Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs slot Drey Jameson into starting rotation following injury to Zach Davies

Apr 9, 2023, 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:24 pm

Starting pitcher Drey Jameson #58 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the first innin...

Starting pitcher Drey Jameson #58 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on September 25, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


After a stellar start to the season out of the bullpen, Drey Jameson has been tabbed by the Arizona Diamondbacks to take a starting pitcher slot after an injury to Zach Davies Saturday night, manager Torey Lovullo said pregame Sunday.

“It will be a great opportunity for him to get back to where I think he is most comfortable and most happy,” Lovullo said.

In 8.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen this this season, Jameson surrendered two earned runs for a 2.16 ERA. He competed for a rotation spot in spring training, but Ryne Nelson earned the No. 5 spot. The D-backs will rely on two rookie starters for the foreseeable future.

RELATED STORIES

Lovullo said it has not yet been determined when Jameson will make his first start.

Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain he suffered in Saturday’s 12-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks made a flurry of other roster moves, selecting RHP Peter Solomon from Triple-A Reno and acquiring RHP Jose Ruiz from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations.

Injured pitchers Mark Melancon (strained right shoulder) and Cole Sulser (strained right shoulder) were transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Solomon has appeared in six major league games, all out of the bullpen for the Houston Astros in 2021 with pitching coach Brent Strom. Primarily a starter in the minor leagues, he made one start for the Reno Aces, surrendering four runs in 3.1 innings for a 10.80 ERA. He was a candidate for a long reliever role out of camp.

Lovullo said pregame Sunday that Solomon’s role would take advantage of his versatility.

“Solomon will give us a little bit of length in the bullpen and a little bit of coverage,” Lovullo said.

Ruiz appeared in four games for the Chicago White Sox this year before being designated for assignment. In that time, the 28-year-old right hander surrendered 9 earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched for a 22.9 ERA.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 high-fives Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after Carroll sc...

Alex Weiner

D-backs lineup takes another leap in commanding victory over Dodgers

The D-backs showed of power, speed and timely hitting to produce their stoutest offensive performance of the young season on Saturday. 

2 days ago

Starting pitcher Zach Davies #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of the...

Wills Rice

D-backs RHP Zach Davies removed from win over Dodgers with strained left oblique 

The Arizona Diamondbacks removed RHP Zach Davies in the top of the fifth inning of the 12-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

12 hours ago

Kyle Lewis #1 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a two run home run, to take a 2-1 lead over the Los ...

Alex Weiner

D-backs place Kyle Lewis on IL with illness, recall Pavin Smith

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with an illness, the team announced.

2 days ago

(Photo by mlb.com)...

Arizona Sports

D-backs pitcher Drey Jameson wears Scooby-Doo cleats vs. Dodgers

Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson turned heads on Friday night when he took the mound in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field wearing a pair of custom-made Scooby-Doo-themed cleats.

2 days ago

Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with teammate Corbin Carroll #7 after hitti...

Alex Weiner

Late offense, bullpen power D-backs past Dodgers in ‘game I’ve been waiting to see’

Diamondbacks Evan Longoria and Corbin Carroll went back-to-back and the bullpen did not give up a hit against the Dodgers on Friday.

3 days ago

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts to an out of David Peralta #6 of the Los Angel...

Alex Weiner

D-backs learning from World Baseball Classic after Merrill Kelly’s mixed start

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said getting his WBC-bound arms stretched out earlier in spring training could be a remedy in future situations.

12 hours ago

D-backs slot Drey Jameson into starting rotation following injury to Zach Davies