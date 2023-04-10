The Arizona Cardinals have discussed the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft with “at least six teams,” reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort has been open about keeping the team’s options open.

Two quarterback-needy teams sit ahead of the Cardinals in the draft order, with the Carolina Panthers having already traded into the No. 1 slot in a deal with the Chicago Bears. The Houston Texans sit second before Arizona is followed by another team needing a quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts could be pressed to move up one spot if a quarterback prospect they like doesn’t go in the first two picks, but other teams with the same view of the quarterback class might be bidding with Arizona to nab the No. 3 pick themselves.

Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are widely regarded as the top two quarterbacks, but Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are also viewed as potential top-10 picks.

On the other side of the conversation is Arizona, which could pick a high-impact rookie like Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 — or move down with Anderson potentially still on the board.

Behind the Colts in the draft order are several other teams who could use a young quarterback sooner or later: the Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (6th) Las Vegas Raiders (7th), Atlanta Falcons (8th) and Tennessee Titans (11th).

