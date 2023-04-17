Close
Suns’ Chris Paul nutmegs Clippers’ Zubac for highlight assist

Apr 16, 2023, 7:20 PM | Updated: 9:15 pm

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Nicolas Batum #33 of the LA Clippers dur...

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Nicolas Batum #33 of the LA Clippers during the first half Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There is not much Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has not done on the court, but a certain assist in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday may have been unique.

Paul grabbed an offensive rebound after Devin Booker missed a 3-pointer, and while falling out of bounds, the Point God found a passing lane.

The vet threw a perfect bounce pass through the legs of Clippers big Ivica Zubac to forward Torrey Craig, who took one dribble and finished with his left hand.

The highlight-reel assist gave Phoenix the lead at 70-68, its first advantage since the first quarter, as the Suns started the second half on a 20-9 run.

The Suns outscored the Clippers 27-22 in the third period, and the score was 81-81.

Paul has put the ball through an opponent’s legs before to get his own basket, like this play while he was with the Houston Rockets:

Plus, he is a wizard with the ball when he uses his own legs to fool defenders to create separation.

Paul has gotten the best of Zubac with such a move before.

