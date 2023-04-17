Suns’ Chris Paul nutmegs Clippers’ Zubac for highlight assist

There is not much Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has not done on the court, but a certain assist in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday may have been unique.

Paul grabbed an offensive rebound after Devin Booker missed a 3-pointer, and while falling out of bounds, the Point God found a passing lane.

The vet threw a perfect bounce pass through the legs of Clippers big Ivica Zubac to forward Torrey Craig, who took one dribble and finished with his left hand.

NUTMEG ALERT! CP3 to Torrey Craig for the Suns’ first lead of the day. pic.twitter.com/oIrkYIOTNx — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 17, 2023

The highlight-reel assist gave Phoenix the lead at 70-68, its first advantage since the first quarter, as the Suns started the second half on a 20-9 run.

The Suns outscored the Clippers 27-22 in the third period, and the score was 81-81.

Paul has put the ball through an opponent’s legs before to get his own basket, like this play while he was with the Houston Rockets:

So Chris Paul just dribbled it between Looney’s legs on the drive pic.twitter.com/qHZdk0bCIQ — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 1, 2019

Plus, he is a wizard with the ball when he uses his own legs to fool defenders to create separation.

Paul has gotten the best of Zubac with such a move before.

Chris Paul went between his legs and then hit a fade away. 🤭#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wfw9g8YlTw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2021

