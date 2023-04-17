Close
ASU basketball lands former LSU guard Adam Miller via transfer portal

Apr 17, 2023, 1:49 PM

The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team received its third incoming transfer of the offseason on Monday in former LSU guard Adam Miller.

Miller averaged 11.5 points, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game last season with the Tigers. He shot 34% from the field, 32% from three-point range (75-of-232) and 83% from the free-throw line in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard was a four-star recruit and the No. 33 overall player in the country in the 2020 class out of high school, where he was coached by current ASU assistant Nick Irvin. He was also recruited by ASU out of Morgan Park High School in Chicago.

Miller has multiple years of eligibility remaining after spending the 2020-21 season at Illinois and then redshirting in 2021-22 at LSU due to a season-ending ACL injury in the preseason.

“Last time that portal will have ace in it I promise,” Miller tweeted.

Miller joins former Louisville forward Kamari Lands and former JUCO guard Malachi Davis as players who have chosen to play for head coach Bobby Hurley via the transfer portal.

With ASU’s entire 2022-23 starting five now either in the transfer portal or declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, Hurley and Co. have been hitting the recruiting trail in order to “have mostly everything in place” by the first week of May for next season’s roster.

Frankie Collins, Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington will be looking to take their careers to the pro level, but Collins and Washington still have the option to return to Arizona State.

Meanwhile, Devan Cambridge recanted his commitment to ASU and is back in the portal, while DJ Horne announced he was going home to play at NC State on Monday.

Backup guards Austin Nunez and Malcom Flaggs, as well as backup bigmen Duke Brennan and Enoch Boakye still remain in the portal, while backup wing Jamiya Neal withdrew his name on April 3 to stay a Sun Devil.

