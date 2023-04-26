Kawhi Leonard suffered a torn meniscus in his Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

He injured his right knee in Game 1, as he scored 38 points to go with five assists and five rebounds in a series-opening victory for Los Angeles.

Leonard played through the injury to score 31 points in 39 minutes during a Game 2 loss before the Clippers learned of his injury and ruled him out for Game 3.

For the third year in a row, Leonard was not healthy to end the Clippers’ season as the Suns won four straight after Game 1.

Leonard tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021 before Los Angeles lost to Phoenix in a six-game Western Conference Finals series and sat out with that injury all of last year as the team didn’t make it out of the play-in round.

“Our two best players got hurt,” Clippers head coach Ty Lue said on Tuesday after his team’s season ended. “If you take Steph and Klay off Golden State, take Book and KD off this team, Greek Freak was out two games (as the Bucks went down 3-1 to the Heat)… you know, take your two best players off any team in the league and see if they can win in the playoffs against the team that’s picked to win it.”

Leonard, 31, was initially listed with sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

