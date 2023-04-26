Shaquille O’Neal will never miss an opportunity to go at Charles Barkley.

Whether it’s about their number of rings owned or who won that fight that one time, the all-time great center will drive an Inside the NBA segment off the rails if he gets that chance. And it seems host Ernie Johnson on Tuesday knew a nice stat that would be Shaq bait after Devin Booker scored 47 points to the lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers with a 4-1 series win.

“Devin Booker passes Charles Barkley for the most 40-pt games in Suns playoff history,” Johnson said as the TNT crew wrapped up an interview with Booker.

EJ: “Devin Booker passes Charles Barkley for the most 40-pt games in Suns playoff history”

CHUCK: “WHAT?!”

SHAQ: "You passed a bum. Thank you, Devin" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0bVyAyjUFj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2023

“What?!” Barkley said, speaking over an alert O’Neal. “Congratulations, man, well deserved.”

Shaq gave his applause for Booker’s night that included 19-of-27 shooting accuracy, 10 assists, two steals and eight rebounds.

It was Booker’s sixth 40-point playoff game in his career, passing Barkley’s five. Michael Jordan has a stronghold on the lead with 38 such games with LeBron James trailing behind at 28.

“Thank you!” O’Neal shouted over Barkley, finishing by giving Booker’s sports drink, Coco5, some free promotion (Barkley is also an investor in the product). “Passed a bum, Devin. Thank you, Devin. I don’t want to hear his name no more in Phoenix. Coco5, Coco35?”

Uh, the first one, Shaq.

Other bums that Booker has passed in the 40-point playoff game career total statistic: Kawhi Leonard, Larry Bird, Dominique Wilkins, Bob McAdoo, John Havlicek and Bob Pettit.

Follow @AZSports